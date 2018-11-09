×
Premier League 2018/19, Leicester City vs Burnley: Match Preview

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
09 Nov 2018, 13:13 IST

Cardiff City v Leicester City - Premier League
Cardiff City v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City host Burnley at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. They are tenth in the table with sixteen points whereas their opponents are fifteenth with eight points in the kitty.

It will be the first match at the King Power Stadium since club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's tragic accident and the Foxes will be looking to get a win against Sean Dyche's men.

Vardy and Iheanacho main men for Leicester

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho will lead the ranks for Leicester City against Burnley on Saturday. Although the latter did not play in their last game against Cardiff City, he is likely to find a place in the team on Saturday.

Leicester come into the game after an emotional 0-1 win over Cardiff City thanks to a Demarai Gray goal. He is also likely to prove dangerous against Burnley on Saturday. Midfielder James Maddison, who has set the Premier League on fire this season, is also likely to start.

The one piece of disappointing news for manager Claude Puel is that centre-back Harry Maguire is likely to miss out due to a knee injury he sustained against Cardiff. The England defender has played a big role for the Foxes this season and his absence will prove costly.

Probable line-up: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Evans, Morgan, Pereira; Ndidi, Mendy, Iheanacho, Maddison, Gray; Vardy.

Winless run for Burnley an inspiration

Burnley will want a win at the King Power Stadium
Burnley will want a win at the King Power Stadium

The Clarets have not won a game in the Premier League since their 1-2 win over Cardiff City away from home. They come into the game on Saturday looking to end that winless run. Sean Dyche will be desperate for a win.

Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson were on target in Burnley's last match against West Ham United and the duo will prove to be dangerous against Leicester too. Forwards Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes will be hoping to find the back of the net too.

Although their defence has been a shambles throughout the season, the Clarets will pin their hopes on Ben Mee and James Tarkowski to guide them through at the King Power Stadium.

Probable line-up: Hart; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowdon; Defour, Vydra, Westwood; Wood, Vokes, Barnes.

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
