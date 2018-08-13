Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool 3-0 West Ham United: 4 key takeaways from the game

Liverpool started their campaign with a thumping win over the Hammers

Liverpool, tipped by most to be Manchester City's closest challengers, dispatched West Ham with ease in a straightforward 4-0 victory.

Mo Salah, last year's record-breaking forward, initiated the goals after finishing Andy Robertson's low-cross into an empty net.

Sadio Mane doubled the lead just before the break, this time directing James Milner's low-cross into a vacant goal. Anfield's new number 10 then got on the scoresheet again, with a swivel and shot into the bottom corner, despite being positioned offside.

The rout concluded with Daniel Sturridge tapping in at the far post from a corner, just seconds after his introduction.

Take a look at some things we can pick up from the game.

#1 Naby Keita a perfect addition to a frightening side

Keita can be utilized to perfection by Klopp

The headlines from the game may be dominated by Liverpool's front line, and rightly so with their impact, but it was Naby Keita in the number eight behind them that was the silent star of the show.

Keita left the field with an 89% pass accuracy, including 18 in the final third. His support for his attack was also matched for his defence, recovering the ball on eight occasions.

Keita can be utilized to perfection by Klopp, a player who has the engine to support Liverpool's quickfire attacking style and hunt for possession through a press.

#2 A difficult opening again for West Ham

West Ham began the season in the same manner as the previous, suffering a thumping 4-0 defeat

Despite filling their club with new recruits, from the coaches to the players, West Ham began the season in the same manner as the previous, suffering a thumping 4-0 defeat.

As Manchester United did a year ago, Liverpool inflicted misery upon the visiting Hammers, but Pellegrini shouldn't be too disheartened in losing to an early title favourite.

Promising signs were shown by new acquisition Felipe Anderson and Jack Wilshere, whereas Lukasz Fabianski played a hand in keeping the score as low as possible.

