Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool 3-0 West Ham United: 4 key takeaways from the game

Shoaib Khan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
407   //    13 Aug 2018, 04:24 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool started their campaign with a thumping win over the Hammers

Liverpool, tipped by most to be Manchester City's closest challengers, dispatched West Ham with ease in a straightforward 4-0 victory.

Mo Salah, last year's record-breaking forward, initiated the goals after finishing Andy Robertson's low-cross into an empty net.

Sadio Mane doubled the lead just before the break, this time directing James Milner's low-cross into a vacant goal. Anfield's new number 10 then got on the scoresheet again, with a swivel and shot into the bottom corner, despite being positioned offside.

The rout concluded with Daniel Sturridge tapping in at the far post from a corner, just seconds after his introduction.

Take a look at some things we can pick up from the game.

#1 Naby Keita a perfect addition to a frightening side

Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Keita can be utilized to perfection by Klopp

The headlines from the game may be dominated by Liverpool's front line, and rightly so with their impact, but it was Naby Keita in the number eight behind them that was the silent star of the show.

Keita left the field with an 89% pass accuracy, including 18 in the final third. His support for his attack was also matched for his defence, recovering the ball on eight occasions.

Keita can be utilized to perfection by Klopp, a player who has the engine to support Liverpool's quickfire attacking style and hunt for possession through a press.


#2 A difficult opening again for West Ham

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
West Ham began the season in the same manner as the previous, suffering a thumping 4-0 defeat

Despite filling their club with new recruits, from the coaches to the players, West Ham began the season in the same manner as the previous, suffering a thumping 4-0 defeat.

As Manchester United did a year ago, Liverpool inflicted misery upon the visiting Hammers, but Pellegrini shouldn't be too disheartened in losing to an early title favourite.

Promising signs were shown by new acquisition Felipe Anderson and Jack Wilshere, whereas Lukasz Fabianski played a hand in keeping the score as low as possible.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football West Ham United Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Manuel Pellegrini Jurgen Klopp Leisure Reading
Shoaib Khan
CONTRIBUTOR
Liverpool vs West Ham 4-0: Five talking points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool won 4-0...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs West Ham United: Liverpool's expected...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
LIV 4-0 WHU: 4 Talking Points from Liverpool's win over...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool predicted XI vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham United Team Preview
RELATED STORY
6 defining moments from Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts After Liverpool Thrash West Ham 4-0 in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us