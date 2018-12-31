Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal - 4 Talking points

Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal, two of the grand old clubs of English football, gave the masses another spectacle amongst the many they've provided over the years. This game ranks in its excitement factor with the 3-3 of 15/16, 4-0 of 17/18, and 5-1 of 13/14.

Liverpool was strong favorites going into this game, though Arsenal took the lead through the youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He found space at the far post, following from some good work by Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Kolasinac on the left.

However, Arsenal conceded quickly, due to another defensive calamity. Roberto Firmino, the Brazilian international, scored to make it 1-0. He added a second as he ran through the Arsenal defense to score.

A third came soon after this as Salah and Mane combined for the latter to slot in at the far post. Mohammed Salah got a fourth from the penalty spot before half-time.

Firmino converted a penalty to complete his hat-trick and it was a repeat of the 2013/14 scoreline. For Liverpool, this means that the club is in prime position to win their first league title since 1990.

Here are the key talking points.

#1 Liverpool looked primed to win the league

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds under Klopp have progressed a lot since he assumed his role in 2015. He has overseen them take up Champions League football, reach the Champions League final, and now be several points on top of the league.

Most have long acknowledged his managerial quality, and he certainly brings energy, passion, and character to the club and league overall.

But this team, holistically, is the best in Liverpool's PL history. And whilst they haven’t won the league in its current incarnation/branding, they have had good sides in the period. This side, however, is very strong in all departments, and they have surpassed Manchester City this season in terms of their league form.

Is this their year? It well could be. They are still unbeaten and the game against Man City is critical. Klopp could be the most hailed Liverpool manager since Benitez, Houllier, and arguably Sir "King" Kenny Dalglish himself.

