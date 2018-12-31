×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal - 4 Talking points

Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
298   //    31 Dec 2018, 03:27 IST

Liverpool v Arsenal
Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal, two of the grand old clubs of English football, gave the masses another spectacle amongst the many they've provided over the years. This game ranks in its excitement factor with the 3-3 of 15/16, 4-0 of 17/18, and 5-1 of 13/14.

Liverpool was strong favorites going into this game, though Arsenal took the lead through the youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He found space at the far post, following from some good work by Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Kolasinac on the left.

However, Arsenal conceded quickly, due to another defensive calamity. Roberto Firmino, the Brazilian international, scored to make it 1-0. He added a second as he ran through the Arsenal defense to score.

A third came soon after this as Salah and Mane combined for the latter to slot in at the far post. Mohammed Salah got a fourth from the penalty spot before half-time.

Firmino converted a penalty to complete his hat-trick and it was a repeat of the 2013/14 scoreline. For Liverpool, this means that the club is in prime position to win their first league title since 1990.

Here are the key talking points.

#1 Liverpool looked primed to win the league

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

The Reds under Klopp have progressed a lot since he assumed his role in 2015. He has overseen them take up Champions League football, reach the Champions League final, and now be several points on top of the league.

Most have long acknowledged his managerial quality, and he certainly brings energy, passion, and character to the club and league overall.

Advertisement

But this team, holistically, is the best in Liverpool's PL history. And whilst they haven’t won the league in its current incarnation/branding, they have had good sides in the period. This side, however, is very strong in all departments, and they have surpassed Manchester City this season in terms of their league form.

Is this their year? It well could be. They are still unbeaten and the game against Man City is critical. Klopp could be the most hailed Liverpool manager since Benitez, Houllier, and arguably Sir "King" Kenny Dalglish himself.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Leisure Reading
Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Avid Gooner since the early 1990s. Was Wenger Out, but truly sorry to see him go. All time favourite players at Arsenal - Wright, Bergkamp, Seaman, Henry, Alexis, Koscielny, Sansom, Rocastle, Overmars, Vieira, Cesc.
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Liverpool vs Arsenal games in recent history
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal can win against Liverpool at...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Hits and Flops, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal player ratings in 5-1...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: 3 takeaways from the game |...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Liverpool v Arsenal, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Can the Gunners spoil Liverpool's...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool thrash Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Tomorrow EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Tomorrow CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us