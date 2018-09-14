Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool Predicted XI against Tottenham Hotspur

Sanidhya Bhardwaj

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool is set to enter into one of their critical phase of the season. They have their work cut out with PSG, Napoli, Chelsea and Manchester City to face in the next four weeks but their first major barrier comes in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool has not yet struck their devastating form of last year but has managed to keep a 100% record till now. They sit at the top of the table with 12 points.

Spurs are coming at the back of a dire defeat against Watford. As per reports, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris are out for the matchday but the return of Son Heung-min will be a huge relief for Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool's Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI and formation

Defence

Alisson has turned out to be a good investment for Liverpool

Alisson is the undisputed number one for the Merseyside club and will take his position between the sticks. He is a goalkeeper who likes to play with the ball under his feet but should restrain himself from showboating in every game. His howler against Leicester City won't be abasing his quality and skills.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson should be back at the full-back spots, hoping to exhibit yet another energetic display. Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk have formed a solid partnership at the back this season, maintaining three clean sheets out of four. Van Dijk's vocal presence and leadership skills have reaped great benefits for Jurgen Klopp.

Midfield

Milner should be in the starting lineup given his present form

Klopp has a problem in this department, a problem which many managers crave for - a lot of alternatives. No matter who comes in the squad, James Milner should be starting in one of the three spots in the midfield. His superlative work-rate and commitment are inspiring to the other players. In four games, he has two assists and a goal to his name.

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of the prime candidates to lose his spot in the midfield after the transfer window but Jurgen Klopp had other plans for the Dutch international. He has played every minute of Premier League until now. He has made 1.5 tackles per game with a passing accuracy of 93%.

In all probabilities, Naby Keita will start alongside Wijnaldum and Milner to complete the midfield trio.

Attack

Sadio Mane has started this season at his best

Sadio Mane is on a purple patch, scoring four goals in four games and winning three Man of the Match awards. With Firmino and Salah yet to hit the top form, Mane has been a revelation for Liverpool. Currently, he is jointly leading the race for Golden Boot with Fulham's Mitrovic.

Firmino has scored only one goal and registered two assists in the first four games but the stats do not tell the complete story. He has been sluggish and gave the ball away a number of times. However, the game against Spurs could be the one to find his feet back.

Just like the Brazilian, Mo Salah is yet to discover his form of last season. However, Firmino and Salah would be worth more on the pitch than on the bench. With a big month coming up, Liverpool needs its talisman to step up.