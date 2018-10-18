×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's expected line-up and formation against Huddersfield

hemantsports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
272   //    18 Oct 2018, 15:25 IST

Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC

Liverpool will be hoping to continue with their undefeated start to the season in the Premier League when they travel away to Huddersfield on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side has got their season off to almost a perfect start and will look to continue their undefeated streak when they travel to Huddersfield on Saturday.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is most likely to opt for - the 4-4-3.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker

In goal will be the summer signing from AS Roma. Alisson Becker is a certainty to start against Huddersfield on Saturday in the late kick-0ff. The Brazilian has looked calm and composed in the opening matches of the Premier League so far, barring that slip-up against Leicester City.

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander Arnold

Andrew Robertson
Andrew Robertson

Robertson has gone from strength to strength to become a regular figure in Liverpool's starting lineup.

His understanding of when to go on the overlapping runs and when to fall back and defend was the feature of his game-play in the previous campaign as well as in all the matches played so far. He will be rightfully taking his place at the left-back position for Liverpool against Huddersfield.

Virgil Van Dijk
Virgil Van Dijk

Since arriving from Southampton for a record-breaking fee which made him the most expensive defender of all-time, Virgil van Dijk has completely turned the fortunes of Liverpool's back-line.

He is a leader of men and his presence is of utmost importance especially for the Liverpool back-line. Therefore, he will definitely start against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Joe Gomez
Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez has had a tremendous start to the season and has made that centre-back position his own.

He is likely to retain his place against Huddersfield following his good showing in all the matches for Liverpool so far. He will look to continue his good work when he plays against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the absence of Nathaniel Clyne, Alexander-Arnold has cemented his place in Liverpool's starting XI by virtue of his consistent showings for the club. He is likely to start at the right back position for Liverpool against Huddersfield on Saturday. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Huddersfield Town Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah
hemantsports
ANALYST
Premier League: Liverpool's probable XI vs Huddersfield Town
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Preview: Huddersfield vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea: Match preview, expected...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town -...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who played brilliantly against...
RELATED STORY
4 things we learned from Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
3 lessons from Chelsea’s season opener against Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us