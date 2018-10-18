Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's expected line-up and formation against Huddersfield

Liverpool FC

Liverpool will be hoping to continue with their undefeated start to the season in the Premier League when they travel away to Huddersfield on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side has got their season off to almost a perfect start and will look to continue their undefeated streak when they travel to Huddersfield on Saturday.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is most likely to opt for - the 4-4-3.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker

In goal will be the summer signing from AS Roma. Alisson Becker is a certainty to start against Huddersfield on Saturday in the late kick-0ff. The Brazilian has looked calm and composed in the opening matches of the Premier League so far, barring that slip-up against Leicester City.

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander Arnold

Andrew Robertson

Robertson has gone from strength to strength to become a regular figure in Liverpool's starting lineup.

His understanding of when to go on the overlapping runs and when to fall back and defend was the feature of his game-play in the previous campaign as well as in all the matches played so far. He will be rightfully taking his place at the left-back position for Liverpool against Huddersfield.

Virgil Van Dijk

Since arriving from Southampton for a record-breaking fee which made him the most expensive defender of all-time, Virgil van Dijk has completely turned the fortunes of Liverpool's back-line.

He is a leader of men and his presence is of utmost importance especially for the Liverpool back-line. Therefore, he will definitely start against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez has had a tremendous start to the season and has made that centre-back position his own.

He is likely to retain his place against Huddersfield following his good showing in all the matches for Liverpool so far. He will look to continue his good work when he plays against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the absence of Nathaniel Clyne, Alexander-Arnold has cemented his place in Liverpool's starting XI by virtue of his consistent showings for the club. He is likely to start at the right back position for Liverpool against Huddersfield on Saturday.

