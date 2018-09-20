Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's expected line-up and formation against Southampton

20 Sep 2018

Liverpool are eyeing six wins from their first six matches in the Premier League when Southampton play them at Anfield this Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side has got their season off to a perfect start and will look to continue their streak when they play host to Southampton at Anfield.

Lets look at the formation, as well as the personnel the Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is most likely to opt for.

Jurgen Klopp will most likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

In goal, the summer signing from AS Roma, Alisson Becker is a certainty to start against Southampton on Saturday at Anfield. The Brazilian has looked calm and composed in the opening matches of the Premier League so far, barring that slip-up against Leicester City.

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander Arnold

Robertson has gone from strength to strength to become a regular figure in Liverpool's starting lineup.

His understanding of when to go on the overlapping runs and when to fall back and defend was the feature of his game-play in the previous campaign as well as in all the matches played so far. He will be rightfully taking his place at the left-back position for Liverpool against Southampton.

Since arriving from Southampton for a record-breaking fee which made him the most expensive defender of all-time, Virgil van Dijk has completely turned the fortunes of Liverpool's back-line.

He is a leader of men and his presence is of utmost importance especially for the Liverpool back-line. Therefore, he will definitely start against Southampton on Saturday.

Joe Gomez has had a tremendous start to the season and has made that centre back position his own. He is likely to retain his place against Southampton at Anfield following his good showing in all the matches for Liverpool so far. He will look to continue his good work when he plays against Southampton on Saturday.

In the absence of Nathaniel Clyne, Alexander-Arnold has cemented his place in Liverpool's starting XI by virtue of his consistent showings for the club. He is likely to start at the right back position for Liverpool against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. 

