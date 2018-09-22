Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool's likely XI for the clash against Southampton

Liverpool return to Premier League action after their 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds will be hoping to make it to a sixth win to maintain their 100% record in the Premier League against a side whose squad they have raided very often in the last few years.

Jurgen Klopp has reasons to be upbeat about his side’s form and might field this eleven:

Defence

Liverpool’s defensive woes have been solved this summer and Klopp’s men have 3 clean sheets in five matches. Their record at the Anfield is amazing and they’d be hoping for another shut store when they take on the Saints.

Alisson Becker is the obvious choice to start in between the sticks. Virgil van Dijk should start against his former club and may play next to Joe Gomez. There is no question whatsoever about Liverpool’s full-back pairing, which is going to be that of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield

The Reds’ attack has been firing, as usual, this season, but the games are starting to be won in the midfield which is linking up extremely well. James Milner has been a very significant figure during the run, the former Manchester City star is expected to keep his place in the line-up.

Jordan Henderson is likely to be sacrificed from the victory over PSG, making way for Naby Keita. Giorgino Wijnaldum is also in contention to start the Southampton fixture.

Attack

Liverpool’s attack has been firing on all cylinders this season, but one man who has not lived up to expectations is Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian is yet to impress this season. But Sadio Mane has taken up responsibility very well and scored four times in the Premier League so far.

He did not get onto the scoresheet in either of the Liverpool’s last two matches, but the fixture against Mark Hughes’ side is the perfect setting to get back into the fray. Roberto Firmino is also looking good to start after being limited to playing only a substitute’s role after suffering an eye injury against Tottenham last weekend.