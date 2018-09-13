Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's probable lineup against Tottenham Hotspur

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
841   //    13 Sep 2018, 20:35 IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool return from the international break and get straight back to Premier League action with a visit to Wembley Stadium to take on Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds are one of only three sides, next to Chelsea and Watford who can boast a 100 percent record with 4 Premier League matches gone.

Klopp has a fully fit squad available at his disposal, and will have a host of in-form players who he will have to pick and choose from. Here’s a look at the Merseyside club’s predicted eleven in a match that will provide a stern test to their esteemed record.

Defence

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Alisson Becker

Liverpool’s defensive woes have been answered so far and that has been down to Alisson Becker, who is set to start on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have formed a formidable pairing at the centre of defence, there will be no experimenting with this on an important match at Wembley Stadium. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson were sensational last season, and so far in this one as well. The youngsters will likely start as full-backs.

Midfield

Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Naby Keita - off to a great start

James Milner has been a favourite in the eyes of Jurgen Klopp. The Englishman has one of the all-time top assist records in the Premier League, and will be a likely candidate at defensive midfield.

Naby Keita is proving to be worth every penny spent on him, and has been vital to Liverpool this time out. The Guinean’s expertise will come into play against Spurs, with Jordan Henderson probably looking ready to feature next to him.

Attack

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Firing on all cylinders

Liverpool’s attacking department has been firing this season. Sadio Mane will play on the left wing and hope to perform excellently in yet another big clash.

Roberto Firmino got off the mark for the season against Leicester City two weeks ago and scored against El Salvador on international duty. He is the favourite to play as striker.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah has been functional if not impressive, and has not been anywhere close to last season's heroics. Yet he could pop up anytime and do wonders, turning up on important days.

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Liverpool Probable starting XI vs Tottenham
