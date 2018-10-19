Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town, preview and prediction

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday evening against Huddersfield

Liverpool return from the international break with no wins in their previous four matches but are still joint-top of the Premier League with Manchester City and Chelsea. Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, are still without a win this season and are looking like one of the favourites to return to the Championship at the end of the season. David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp are very good friends but neither will be going easy on the other, as this is a huge game for both clubs.

Previous Matches

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Riyadh Mahrez missed a crucial penalty for City

Liverpool were held for the first time in the Premier League at home this season against Manchester City, but it could've easily been worse for The Reds. Roberto Firmino was substituted early for the home side, as there was little action on the pitch itself.

It was a tactical battle which ended up cancelling out each side. The biggest chance of the game came when City won a penalty with second-half injury time looming large. The pressure seemingly got to Mahrez, as he missed the spot-kick after a debate on who should take it with his teammates.

That miss could end up haunting the Algerian, and could even see him dropped for the next game, but there's still a long season ahead.

Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield (Premier League)

Burnley v Huddersfield was the draw that many predicted

On the previous day to Liverpool's match, Huddersfield picked up what could be an important point away at Turf Moor. It could've easily been more than a point for the visitors, though, as they enjoyed nearly 70% possession but failed to create many clear-cut opportunities, registering just 2 shots on target.

Despite the Terriers pressure, Burnley took the lead after 20 minutes thanks to Sam Vokes' second of the season. The away side equalised in the second half thanks to Christopher Schindler bagging his first goal in the Premier League and the first since Town's promotion to the top flight. The result leaves Huddersfield in 18th and 2 points off safety.

Predicted Lineups

Huddersfield

David Wagner potentially has to reshuffle his squad with several key players potentially out with injuries. Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams, Tommy Smith and Ramadan Sobhi are all doubts, while Philip Billing is a long way from making a return.

However, Christopher Schindler should be fit after suffering a head injury. Sobhi and Abdelhamid Sabiri could get rare starts in place of Mooy and Billing on Saturday, but the latter players will be pushing for starting XI berths.

Liverpool

Despite coming off early for Egypt in the recent international break, Mohamed Salah should start for Liverpool on Saturday. Sadio Mane, however, is set to miss out due to having surgery on his finger, and Daniel Sturridge could well be the man to replace him, the Englishman having a renaissance so far this campaign.

Elsewhere, it should be the same side which drew with Man City two weeks ago, but look out for the return of Adam Lallana on the bench, the former Saints man is set to return after a long spell on the sidelines.

Key Player: Mohamed Salah

Salah hasn't hit the levels of last year but is a key player in the Liverpool side

Mo Salah was a worthy winner of the PFA Player of the year last season, his performances for Liverpool on his Premier League return were nothing short of sensational. He hasn't been scoring as regularly this time around, though, with just 3 goals in 8 Premier League games.

However, this match is a real opportunity to improve his strike rate. Huddersfield struggled to deal with the pace and skill of Wilfried Zaha when Palace came calling to the John Smith's, and that'll likely be the case once more with Salah.

The Egyptian could easily make mincemeat of Schindler and Jorgensson at the back for the Terriers. Don't rule out him scoring his first hat-trick of the season.

Exit via the Trapdoor for Huddersfield?

Huddersfield could be returning to the Championship next season

After narrowly surviving relegation last season, Huddersfield are fast becoming one of the favourites for the drop this campaign. The Terriers are still without a win in 2018-19 and only Newcastle United and Cardiff City sit below them in the table.

David Wagner's side haven't been picking up the results against their relegation rivals, losing a key match at home against Crystal Palace and failing to win against Cardiff and Burnley.

That being said, though, Town have had an extremely tough run of fixtures so far, and with the likes of Fulham, Watford, West Ham and Brighton on the horizon, they'll be confident of their first win coming soon.

Prediction: Huddersfield 0-4 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will be smiling once again on Saturday evening

Huddersfield will give their all, but against a side of this quality, it'll more than likely be in vain. The Terriers can't seem to score, failing to convert endless chances in this campaign so far, and that surely won't be the case for the visitors.

4-0 may seem harsh, but it could possibly be more if The Reds net early. Even if Huddersfield get an early strike, I can't see them holding on against wave after wave of Red onslaught.