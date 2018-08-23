Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
23 Aug 2018, 19:11 IST

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Liverpool has been in devastating form in the first two games of the season

The third game week of the Premier League will see 18-time English Champions Liverpool facing off against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

The pundits favourite to win the Premier League this season, Liverpool has been in devastating form dismantling West Ham 4-0 and Crystal Palace 2-0 in their opening two fixtures.

The Merseysiders will be looking to continue their form against high flying Brighton when they face off against each other at Anfield on Saturday.


Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
'The Seagulls will be upbeat after beating Manchester United last time around

Brighton Hove and Albion have been on a topsy-turvy start to their season losing their opening match against Watford and winning their second match against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls will be looking for their second big scalp of the season as they face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Brighton: Team News

Joel Matip is expected to make his first competitive start for Liverpool after making to the bench against Crystal Palace while new signing Fabinho still remains a doubtful having not yet fully regained match fitness.

Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Matip is expected to make his first competitive start for Liverpool

Club captain Jordan Henderson is also expected to start from the bench after the impressive performance by the midfield trio of Naby Keita, James Milner and Georgino Wijnaldum while Adam Lallana might get a look into the first team setup after fully recovering from injury.

Lewis Dunk remains a huge doubt for the Seagulls after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Romelu Lukaku. New signing Leon Balogun is expected to fill in for the 26-year old English centre back.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Lewis Dunk in the Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United match in Premier League

Liverpool vs Brighton: Probable Line-up

Liverpool XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah

Brighton XI: Matt Ryan, Martin Montoya, Shane Duffy, Leon Balogun, Gaeten Bong, Anthony Knockaert, Dale Stephans, Solly March, Davy Propper, Pascal Gross, Glen Murray

Liverpool vs Brighton: Form Guide

Liverpool last 6 matches (including friendlies): WWWWWW

Brighton last 6 matches (including friendlies): WLWLLW

Liverpool vs Brighton: Stats

The only two meetings between the sides in the Premier League has seen Brighton getting hammered 4-0 and 5-1 last season.

The match on Saturday will mark the 28th competitive meeting between the clubs with Liverpool registering 15 victories compared to four won by Brighton.

Liverpool is unbeaten in their previous 22 matches in the Premier League with 14 wins and 8 draws.

Chris Hughton will be looking to avoid defeat for the first time in his sixth attempt against Liverpool, having been beaten by a margin of 4 goals in his previous 5 matches.

Match date: 25th August 2018, Saturday

Match timing: 22:00 IST, 17:00 BST

Match venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Varun Nair
ANALYST
