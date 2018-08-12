Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool vs West Ham United: Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

Liverpool fans will be hopeful of their team's chances this season

18-time English champions Liverpool will start off their Premier League campaign at home in Anfield as they take on a new look West Ham United. For the first time in many years, Liverpool is the bookies favourite to win their first Premier League after its inception in 1992.

The Hammers has been very busy in the build-up to the new season with changes being made from top to the bottom.

Former Premier League winning manager Manuel Pellegrini has replaced David Moyes while a host of new names including former Arsenal stalwart Jack Wilshere, Polish shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianksi, Ukranian forward Andriy Yarmolenko and Brazilian Felipe Anderson joining the London side.

The Hammers will be looking to announce their intentions to the Premier League teams by being the first team to defeat Liverpool in the League at Anfield after the Merseysiders when undefeated at home last season.

Felipe Anderson will look to justify his price tag from the get-go

It has been 26 years since Alan Hanson lifted the 18th First Division Trophy for Liverpool after beating Coventry City 6-1 on the final day of the League.

The next 26 years has seen the Merseysiders witnessing the domination of biggest rivals Manchester United steamrolling the League winning a possible 13 titles in a possible 26 with Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm.

But this year feels like the season Jurgen Klopp will bring back the League back to Merseyside.

Klopp who has been building a squad for the past four years seems to be finally keeping his promise of bringing back to the trophy to the Merseyside with new recruits Alisson, Fabinho, Keita and Shaqiri adding more quality and depth to the existing squad.

Liverpool will be hoping to keep their home record intact and start their campaign with victory over a much-changed West Ham side when both the team's face-off against each other on Sunday

Liverpool vs West Ham: Team News

Jurgen Klopp is without defenders Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip while new recruit midfielder Fabinho faces a late fitness test.

The new signings Alisson, Keita and Shaqiri might make their debut for the 18-time English First Division champions.

Alisson could make his Premier League debut against the Hammers

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to be without Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini, Michael Antonio, and Winston Reid while is expected to give debuts for new recruits Wilshere, Anderson, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski and Issa Diop while another new recruit Yarmolenko is expected to sit out after failing to regain fitness owing to the niggling thigh and hip issues.

Wilshere could play a key role for West Ham this season

Liverpool vs West Ham: Probable Line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomes, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah

West Ham XI: Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Declan Rice, Marko Arnautovic, Chicharito, Felipe Anderson

Match date: 12th August 2018, Sunday

Match timing: 18:00 IST

Match venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool vs West Ham: Stats

Liverpool has won their last three previous meeting with the Hammers scoring four goals in each of the occasions.

West Ham has just one win in 45 appearances at Anfield with the sole victory coming in August of 2015.

West Ham won just three away games last season and are the team with most losses on the opening day of the Premier League with their record standing at 11.

Liverpool was the only team unbeaten at home last season.

