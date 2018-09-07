Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester clubs and Arsenal's August Player of the month award winners

News
1.27K   //    07 Sep 2018, 09:16 IST

Premier League stars.
Premier League stars.

Player of the Month awards is given to the specific player after he impressed in the number of games played in a particular the month. 

Here are some of the Player of the Month award winners for different clubs of the premier league.

  1. Arsenal FC
Mattéo Guendouzi
Mattéo Guendouzi

Unai Emery's Arsenal was off to a shaky start, but now after four-game weeks, Arsenal have managed to win 2 out of their four matches. Arsenal currently holds six points and sit on the ninth position time being. 

Mattéo Guendouzi has played four matches, i.e., 306 minutes for Arsenal so far, and hasn't been involved in a goal directly. He holds a passing percentage of 89.6% and has an average rating of 6.63 per match.

The 19-year-old was handed the Arsenal's Player of the month for August for his performance.

2. Manchester City

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Sergio Aguero

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are fourth in the table with 10 points. They dropped two points away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they look very comfortable in terms of squad depth and could retain the title.

Sergio Aguero was named City's August Player of the Month. The 30-year old played 335 minutes so far and had scored three goals and bagged an assist so far this season. His average rating, for the time being, is 7.91.

3. Liverpool

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Sadio Mane

Liverpool sits at the top of the table comfortably. So far they are yet to lose a match and Mohamed Salah is also, however, to come in form. Once the Egyptian clears his rust, even teams like City should start worrying again.

Sadio Mane has played four games, i.e., 342 minuted so far, and has found the net four times so far in this season. He averages at 8.0 per match and looks in-form, and thus wins the Player of the Month award for Liverpool. With likes of Salah and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool can win the league comfortably. 

4. Manchester United

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Luke Shaw

Manchester United was trolled a lot for their loss against Tottenham Hotspur, but still, they sit on the 10th position with six points. Despite their good performance, defensive errors cost them points against Spurs and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Luke Shaw was awarded the Player of the Month award for August. The left-back has played 360 minutes this season and has scored a goal and almost bagged an assist but it was deflected and so wasn't awarded the assist.

However, the England international averages at 7.29 rating being a defender. An excellent performance from the fullback. 

These are the players who so far have received the player of the month award for August. Excellent performances and rating overalls from the players as we hold on and witness the exciting season unfold before our eyes.







Inphase Mussel
