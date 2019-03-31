Premier League 2018-19, Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 3 things we learned

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started his reign as Manchester United's permanent manager with a win against Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as Manchester United's permanent manager started with a win as his side got past resolute Watford side in a game which was crucial for their top four ambitions in the EPL this season. The 2-1 scoreline doesn't tell the whole story as Manchester United were second best for most of the game. Watford started the game very well and dominated possession for the first 10 minutes. United's midfield looked non-existent and was unable to keep hold of the ball. Abdoulaye Doucoure was presented with the first opportunity of the match which he was unable to capitalise upon. Thereafter, Manchester United grew into the game and in the 28th minute, Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a brilliant dink over the Watford goalkeeper from a brilliant Luke Shaw through ball which split the Watford defence. Anthony Martial came close to doubling Manchester United's lead but was denied by Ben Foster in the Watford goal.

In the second half, Watford dominated the proceedings as they did in the first-half and Manchester United players struggled to get a touch on the ball. Watford looked like the team to score the next goal and created numerous opportunities but failed to score a single one of them. Anthony Martial finally got himself on the scoresheet and doubled Manchester United's advantage in the 73rd minute. Watford did get the much-deserved goal in the 90th minute as Doucoure didn't make any mistake this time and put the ball past David De Gea after a brilliant move. But the goal came too late for Watford and they ended up being the losing side after 90 minutes.

Here are 3 things we learnt from the game.

#1 Watford was better than Manchester United

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Javi Garcia and his players will be gutted with that result. They were the much better side for the majority of the game and created much more opportunities to score than their opponents, but their poor finishing let them down. Watford switched to a narrow 4-2-2-2 and switched to a traditional 4-4-2 while attacking, with Will Hughes and Ricardo Pereyra providing the width and exploited the space behind the full-backs perfectly, creating numerous opportunities from these situations. Watford had 20 shots to Manchester United's eight, eight of which were on-target which exhibit their dominance in the game. As a whole, they looked much better than Solskjaer's side, but less clinical.

