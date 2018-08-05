Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United need to make the most of Marouane Fellaini's versatility

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Upon Marouane Fellaini's arrival at Manchester United in September 2013, then manager David Moyes exclaimed: "[Fellaini] is a player with great ability and strength and I think he will make a real difference to our squad. He can play higher up, if we need it, behind the striker or as a defensive or holding midfielder. In any position in the middle of the field, he's comfortable." And the Belgium international has undoubtedly lived up to Moyes's appraisal.

Versatile. This is the first word that comes to countless citizens' minds when thinking of Marouane Fellaini. The fact that he can play as a defensive midfielder, holding midfielder, one of two midfielders, attacking midfielder, number 10 or as a striker certainly renders him as the 'Flexible Fellaini'.

Current Manchester United manager, José Mourinho, echoed this view by saying: "I think Marouane has important qualities and I try to use them depending on the situation and what the team needs. He plays with me as a defensive midfielder, as a second striker, as one of two midfielders."

Apart from playing any position the manager asks him to, the strong physical presence of the 6 foot 4 inch Fellaini often gives his team the edge. Fellaini is often brought on as an impact sub and provides a potent aerial threat at both ends of the pitch - especially from corners and free-kicks.

Moreover, Fellaini usually outmuscles his markers in the penalty area and he also possesses superb chest control, which allows United to use him as a long ball outlet during tight encounters, of which there were plentiful at Old Trafford last season (2017/18).

Furthermore, he is a skilled ball winner and often wins back the ball before offloading it to a more creative player - such as Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sánchez or Juan Mata - and sprinting into the box to potentially get on the end of an inviting cross. He is there to mix it up, put his body on the line and win back the ball at any cost.

Additionally, he is a hard worker who always gives his all on the pitch. Many onlookers fail to notice the amount of running Fellaini does is one match. Fellaini covered 12.17 kilometres, the most by any United player, and made 70 high-intensity runs, more than anyone else on the pitch, in a Premier League encounter against Chelsea on 26 October 2014.

This constant commitment to the Red Devils is a crucial reason as to why Mourinho loves having Fellaini in his team. "He is a fighter, a guy with lots of pride," Mourinho has commented. And it's this fighting spirit that is greatly appreciated at United. Alex Ferguson’s, and later, Moyes’s penchant for consistently using players such as Park Ji-sung and Antonio Valencia respectively is testimony to that.

Most importantly Fellaini has contributed crucial goals, assists and starred in crucial matches during his time at Old Trafford. Fellaini scored the first goal in a 2–1 win against Everton in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on 23 April 2016 and he went on to play the full 120 minutes as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2–1 in extra time in the 2016 FA Cup Final.

He also scored the second goal in Manchester United's 2–0 win over Hull City in the first leg of their 2016–17 EFL Cup semi-final and featured for the entirety of United's 2017 UEFA Europa League Final victory against Ajax Amsterdam. He also scored an injury-time winner against Arsenal at Old Trafford last season.

During his time at United, Fellaini has managed to outlive the likes of revered talents - such as Ángel Di María, Radamel Falcao, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Zlatan Ibrahimović. And with the arrival of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, opportunities may now seem limited for the Belgian, but if called upon, Mourinho and supporters alike can be sure that Fellaini will give his utmost best and frequently pop up as Manchester United's match-winner.