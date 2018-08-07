Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United's predicted XI vs Leicester City 

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20.75K   //    07 Aug 2018, 21:39 IST

RSC Anderlecht v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

Manchester United kick off their campaign against 2016 champions Leicester City at Old Trafford amidst a lot of transfer speculation concerning Harry Maguire. The Foxes have already lost Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City and it remains to be seen whether or not another big name player will leave the King Power Stadium. It has been reported on various quarters that United are preparing a world record fee for Maguire who was instrumental in England's impressive semi-final run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

United are no strangers to pulling off deadline day deals and still have time to make several things happen. In the 2016 deadline, United completed the signing of a relatively unknown teenage striker Anthony Martial in a shocking 36 million pounds transfer. This was the highest ever fees paid in history for the services of a teenager. The then manager Louis Van Gaal kept the media in the dark, thus driving the transfer speculation off the roofs.

Current United boss Jose Mourinho has a lot to ponder before his team lines up to host Leicester City on Friday in the opening Premier League match of the 2018/2019 season. He still has to negotiate through the prospect of some star players leaving, like Martial and the rumoured 100 million pound departure of Paul Pogba. Also, Mourinho has to put a formidable team against the Foxes so as to get to the best possible start of the season. However, United have some injury problems with other players regaining match fitness after the World Cup.

Mourinho could line up with a compact 4-3-3 formation for this one.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea


Manchester United v Stoke City - Premier League
David de Gea

The 2018 Golden Glove winner is the first name on the team sheet if fit. He has proven time and again to be United's best player in the last couple of seasons. He played his part in United's two last friendly matches after the conclusion of his World Cup break. He had a tournament to forget in Russia after making mistakes in which Spain conceded.

De Gea looks to be back at his sharpest and ready to electrify the Premier League and indeed the world with his acrobatic saves to prevent certain goals. Mourinho will have a slight headache if De Gea develops a problem because back up goalkeeper Sergio Romero is still in recovery mode. At the moment, De Gea is the best keeper in the league and will look to ensure that remains so.

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
