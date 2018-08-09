Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United preview, prediction and transfer rating

How will the season unfold for Man Utd?

Manchester United enter the new Premier League season as something of an enigma. They have impressed over the past couple of season without ever really seeming like they could get out third gear. Will this be the year they finally click and shift up a gear or two?

Last time, finishing second was a good achievement. However, the 19-point gap to Manchester City above them made it seem almost inconsequential that they finished as the best of the other top 6 teams. Bar finishing in the Champions League qualification positions, it didn't really matter that United finished as runners-up because there was never any threat of a title challenge.

Losing in the FA Cup final to Chelsea meant that the Red Devils finished last season trophyless. An early exit from the Champions League ensured a below average season for a club of United's stature and set up a busy transfer season as they hoped to claw back the 19 point gap to Manchester City.

However, it is important to note there were positives from last season also. United boasted the second best defense in the league, finishing with only one more goal conceded than champions, Man City. They also beat their neighbors in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win at the beginning of April to show that there was some fight in this team.

That win was coupled with a total of five wins, one draw, and three defeats against the other top 6 teams throughout the season. In fact, for all the talk of Liverpool performing well against the other top teams, Man Utd finished above them in the top 6 "mini-league" and was only bettered in their record against the other elite teams by Man City.

This displays a strong platform to build on for the coming season. While the style of football played by United over the last 12 months has not appealed to everyone, they have been steady in getting consistent results.

Now is the season to kick on and show that they can reach the next level.

Transfer Business

Fred has been United's marquee signing this summer

Players In: Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk, €59 million), Diogo Dalot (Porto, €22 million), Lee Grant (Stoke City, €1.7 million).

Players Out: Daley Blind (Ajax, €16 million), Sam Johnstone (West Brom, €7.35 million), Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa, Loan), Joel Pereria (Vitoria Setubal, Loan), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe, Loan).

Transfer Rating: 6/10

The transfer window still has a few hours to run at the time of writing and it is highly likely that at least one more new signing will be added to the list of incoming players by 5 pm GMT when the window closes.

However, even without another signing, the transfer window has not been the disaster that everyone seems to think it is for Manchester United. Early business including the capture of Fred and Dalot addressed key areas of the squad that needed strengthening.

Fred provides a different style of play to Pogba, Matic, and Herrera, and will likely be used to free up Pogba for a more advanced role. The capture of Dalot is an interesting one and he will most likely be used as a backup for United's aging right-back, Antonio Valencia, this season.

Many fans of the Manchester club have derided Mourinho and Woodward's inability to sign a new central defender with names such as Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld, Yerry Mina, and Jerome Boateng all linked with moves to Old Trafford.

However, while it wouldn't harm United's defense to gain a new centre-back, it is not an area of the field which failed miserably last season. In front of the world's best goalkeeper, David De Gea lies a defense which conceded only 28 goals last season in the league.

The reason that United only receive a transfer rating of six out of 10 is the persistent publicizing of transfer expectations by Jose Mourinho. This has been an embarrassment for the club and made the transfer window seem like a farce when in reality, the Red Devils will start the season with a very strong squad.

Season Expectations

The linkup play between Lukaku and Sanchez will be key for United this season

A club the size of Manchester United should have only one season expectation - champions of the Premier League. For the last five years, United have stumbled around like a drunk lost in the dark. The retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson has affected the club for too long now and it is time for the giant to stand up again.

Trying to find 19 points on Manchester City is no easy task, but there are some outside influences which could help United this season. It is very likely that City will focus on the Champions League and perhaps show complacency in the Premier League. Another record-breaking season seems highly unlikely for the Citizens.

Therefore, it will be up to United to show more consistency against the bottom half teams and more hunger to put up a real title challenge. It is not impossible. The squad is bursting with talent, many of whom are yet to taste Premier League success.

While the defense has already been discussed, it is United's midfield and attack which will win or lose them the league. Last season, the pace of play was far too slow. For a side traditionally known for its devastating counterattacks, United was sluggish and wasteful in possession last season.

This time around, the midfield and attack look frighteningly good on paper. Matic, Pogba, Fred, Herrera, Rashford, Mata, Sanchez, Martial, Lingard, Fellaini, and Lukaku are all vying for first-team spots. There are not many sides who will relish coming up against any combination of those players.

United fans are entering the season cautiously optimistic. If Mourinho allows players a little more freedom and becomes more flexible with his tactics, United could mount a serious title challenge.

Prediction

It could very well come down to the wire between Man United and Man City this season

Final Position: 2nd

While Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs can all put forward claims as title challengers, it is difficult to see the trophy going anywhere but Manchester this year.

I predict a much tighter title fight than last year, but ultimately the quality possessed by Manchester City should see the retain the title by the slimmest of margins. If United can push them all the way while claiming a cup or two it would represent further progress for the Red Devils and a platform to build on for the season after this.

Do you agree with my prediction? Let us know in the comments below!