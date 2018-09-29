Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's probable lineup against West Ham United

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side travels to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United in the matchday 7 of the Premier League. The Red Devils are in desperate need of victory after a draw against Wolverhampton last weekend and a league cup loss versus Derby County on Tuesday night.

In a fixture that is nothing short of unpredictable, here’s a look at how the Manchester United team could lineup.

Defence

David De Gea has been below expectations this season but he has made a few vital saves for Man United. The Spain international is once against expected to keep his place in the starting eleven. Victor Lindelof is likely to play in the centre of defence next to Chris Smalling. The pair was rested for the visit of Derby County in the midweek clash. Antonio Valencia is likely to be back and occupy the right back’s spot while Luke Shaw will play down the left.

Midfield

Manchester United’s midfielders have been pretty average this season and can be partially blamed for their poor form. Mourinho is yet to find his perfect trio in the centre of the park but will surely play Nemanja Matic at defensive midfield. Marouane Fellaini is looking likely to get the nod ahead of Fred and in a week where there have been several rumours about a rift between Jose and Pogba, the Frenchman is expected to start and have great motivation to perform his duties.

Attack

The Red Devils’ attacking approach has been severely criticised this season. Alexis Sanchez has been a complete flop since arriving from Arsenal in January this year. The Chile international has scored only thrice for United in the league but is expected to start versus the Hammers. Romelu Lukaku is slowly involving himself in the goals and will play as the striker while Jesse Lingard is the favourite to occupy the right flank.