Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's likely XI for the Watford clash

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United visit Vicarage Road on Saturday evening’s final clash to take on Watford in an exciting fixture. The Red Devils will face another difficult test as they come up against Javi Gracia’s men, who have won all four of their Premier League games this season, and collected the scalp of Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Jose Mourinho’s job is under scrutiny already and anything but a win might tighten the rope for the former Chelsea boss. As he seeks to protect his job and gain three points, here’s a look at how his players will probably lineup.

DEFENCE

David De Gea has been Manchester United’s best player since Sir Alex Ferguson departed. Unfortunately, the Spaniard has been poor in this campaign and conceded several goals, which will go against him. However, any manager would put their faith on De Gea delivering. Eric Bailly looks set to partner Victor Lindelof at central defence having been omitted last time out. Luke Shaw’s injury might see him miss out, with Ashley Young taking his place in the left back role, with Antonio Valencia playing on the right.

MIDFIELD

Manchester United’s midfielders have been under severe criticism this season. However, Nemanja Matic has delivered in each of his two outings. The Serbian might form a pairing with newly signed Brazilian, Fred, on Saturday evening. Paul Pogba has been captaining United in recent games and could do the same against the Hornets.

ATTACK

Alexis Sanchez has been at the AON Training Complex for the last two weeks, and will play as the left winger in all probability. Romelu Lukaku will be expected to carry on his international form into the Premier League and will play as the striker in the Watford clash. Juan Mata was absent from Spain duty and might be given the nod to play as the right winger.