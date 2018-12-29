×
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United’s predicted line-up against Bournemouth

Nurein Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
526   //    29 Dec 2018, 02:11 IST

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Two games in, six points on the board, and eight goals. Things are looking rosy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United at the moment. The Red Devils have played with authority and there is urgency in their build-up play, as they comfortably saw off Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

While there will be much sterner tests in the coming weeks, it is fair to say that the visit of Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth at Old Trafford may ultimately prove to be a straightforward task for Ole Gunnar Solskjær & Co.

Manchester United are certainly not on Tottenham’s levels at the moment, but the manner in which Mauricio Pochettino’s side hammered the Cherries on Boxing Day could further give heart to Solskjaer that they could match a similar sort of performance.

Bournemouth are certainly no pushovers and Man United needed a later winner from Marcus Rashford to snatch three points at the Vitality Stadium earlier during the season. However, Eddie Howe’s side have failed to keep up their brilliant start to the season and their alarming form during the last few weeks has seen them drop into the bottom half of the table, currently occupying 12th spot in the league standings.

Manchester United Team News:

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received a welcome boost in his attacking options. Alexis Sanchez has returned to first team training and so was Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial. Sanchez, who has failed to hit the heights at United following his January move from Arsenal, returned from rehab and will hope for a fresh start under the new manager.

Romelu Lukaku was away on compassionate leave and it will be interesting to see how he fits into Solskjaer’s plans. The United interim manager said of the trio during his press conference,’’Romelu [Lukaku], Anthony [Martial] and Alexis were [in] light [training] yesterday so hopefully, they can join part of the training today and let's see after they've come through." 

Manchester United’s predicted lineup

David De Gea, Young, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Herrera; Lingard, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth Romelu Lukaku Alexis Sanchez
Nurein Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate lover of tennis and football. All views are my own. Please also do checkout my contributions on LastWordOnTennis for other related content of tennis. https://lastwordontennis.com/author/nureinahmed/
