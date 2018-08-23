Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's predicted lineup against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night

Atharva Khadilkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.46K   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:30 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester United boss - Jose Mourinho

Manchester United get back to Premier League action on Monday night with their clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils have pressure on their shoulders following a 3-2 defeat at Brighton in their last outing.

Jose Mourinho has been tipped to get the boot by next summer at least, but is still a man with great killer instinct. Lets take a look at The Red Devils’ probable line-up.

Defence

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
David de Gea

Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea has conceded 10 goals in his last 6 matches. However, he is the one who saves United on most occasions. His reflexes could come in handy against Spurs.

Antonio Valencia is back in training following injury, and is likely to start on Monday. Luke Shaw should still continue to start over Ashley Young, as long as he continues to have Mourinho’s back. Eric Bailly has been paired with Victor Lindelof in the centre of defence for the last two games, the Ivorian and Swede could start together against Spurs for a third game running.

Midfield

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Paul Pogba

Manchester United’s midfield is trimmed short due to injuries, and Mourinho’s turbulent relationship with players. Nemanja Matic is back in training after surgery, but the game on Monday could come too early for him.

As a result, Andreas Pereira might continue playing at defensive midfield. Fred’s agility and speed could be put to great use against Spurs who defend quite well. Paul Pogba has been the subject of criticism over the last few days, but he is still the favourite to wear the captain’s armband, and play from the first minute against the North Londoners on Monday.

Attack

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez missed last Sunday’s match due to a supposed knock. However, he is back in full training and should start the match on Monday against Tottenham.

Romelu Lukaku got off the mark in the Premier League with his headed effort at the Amex Stadium, the Belgian would be vital in beating Tottenham’s physically strong defenders like Vertonghen, and Alderweireld. He should start.

Juan Mata provides brilliant offensive and defensive combination down the right wing. Having played in the last two Premier League matches and probably won over Jose Mourinho, the Spanish forward could start once again.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur David De Gea Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football
Atharva Khadilkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
