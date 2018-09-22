Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United's predicted lineup for Wolverhampton clash

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United get back to Premier League duty after their 3-0 win over Swiss club BSC Young Boys in Bern on Tuesday. The Red Devils have a tricky fixture in store as they play host to Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have already held defending champions Manchester City this season.

Let’s take a look at how they might line up for this one:

Defence

Manchester United haven’t had the best defensive record in the Premier League and most of it is down to David De Gea’s poor run of form. Nevertheless, the Spanish keeper is expected to keep his place between the sticks.

Ahead of him are expected to be Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, with Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia expected to play as left and right full-backs, respectively.

Midfield

Manchester United’s midfield has been a weak point this season, but one man who has shown in the centre of the park has been Paul Pogba. He has captained Manchester United and taken over penalty duties. He is a strong contender to start alongside new signing Fred.

Nemanja Matic’s suspension from the trip to Watford last weekend means that Marouane Fellaini will have a chance to feature at defensive midfield, though an outing for Ander Herrera shouldn’t be ruled out.

Attack

Manchester United’s attacking trio has not fired in too many goals this season. However, Romelu Lukakui is the Premier League’s second top scorer alongside Mane, Mitrovic and Murray.

The Belgian is expected to keep his place in the starting eleven. Alexis Sanchez has been pathetic since joining Manchester United but still has Mourinho’s faith. The Chilean could be deployed at the left wing. The only headache is regarding selection of a right winger- between Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.

The former scored a goal in Switzerland but Mourinho is much likely to go with the Spaniard.