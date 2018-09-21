Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's predicted XI vs Wolverhampton

Manchester United face a tricky few weeks in a bid to rebuild their image and win over the fans' confidence. Truth be told, the Red Devils have struggled in some quarters since the glory Sir Alex Ferguson days. This season, two losses in their opening three Premier League matches proved a difficult pill to swallow for United fans.

The United of the old would have certainly put Brighton Albion & Hove to the sword regardless of home or away status. Also, it was not often for United to lose by a three-goal margin, especially at home. However, three away wins on the trot has brought a ray of hope that something special is on the cards. Next up is a home tie against Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Their last home match is something United would like to forget. A poor second half show at Old Trafford enabled Tottenham Hotspur to snatch a solid 3-0 win at a ground that they had no success at in the last couple of seasons. Evidently, United had some defensive frailties that cost them.

Since then, they have risen from the ashes and shown a more promising approach from both ends of the field. There has been more movement in their style of play and end product in their recent wins over Burnley, Watford and minnows Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League. Even more impressive, they have taken 2-0 leads at halftime in all of those matches. Jose Mourinho is expected to make some changes for this fixture.

Goalkeeper

David De Gea

The Spanish stopper has played all of United's matches this season. It appears he has put his World Cup howlers behind him and is back to his level best. Against Watford, he showed his true quality once again with his opposite number Ben Foster terming him 'the Messi of goalkeepers'.

This is in regards to his continuous ability to make stunning saves. Sergio Romero is back to the fold but there is no doubt who will start on Saturday barring any injuries.

