Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United vs Everton | Match Preview and Probable Line-ups

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 206 // 27 Oct 2018, 20:47 IST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday at home. The match will be crucial for Jose Mourinho and his men to assert that they still have it within themselves to eke out victories and come back from heartbreaking defeats. An agonizing draw with Chelsea last weekend and a narrow loss to Juventus midweek will only have strengthened their resolve.

Everton come into this game on the back of a clinical 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. They will not be too worried by the tag of 'fortress' that accompanies Old Trafford and will look to play their natural, aggressive and wing-dominated game.

Managers Marco Silva and Jose Mourinho share a friendship based on mutual respect but it will not be friends who take on each other at Old Trafford, but two competitors who want the best out of their respective teams.

ANTHONY MARTIAL CAN WREAK HAVOC IN THE EVERTON RANKS

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has rediscovered his old form and played like a true champion, setting up wins against Newcastle and coming from behind against Chelsea. Although Alexis Sanchez will be missing out, Martial can partner Juan Mata and Paul Pogba to wreak havoc in the Everton ranks.

United look settled in the defence department too, with Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof having found form and looking keen on keeping some clean sheets. David de Gea has been brilliant as ever between the sticks. Left-back Luke Shaw too has made exciting runs down the flank and given the United attack some pace and guile.

The only thing concerning Jose Mourinho will be the goal drought that Romelu Lukaku is going through. However, given how strong the Belgian is, it is only a matter of time that he finds the back of the net.

EVERTON ARE NO PUSHOVERS AWAY FROM HOME

Everton FC

Everton come into this game on the back of a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun found the back of the net. Michael Keane gave a brilliant pass for the Tosun goal and also put in a fine performance in the heart of the defence.

Everton have the versatile Theo Walcott and the reliable Gylfi Sigurdsson manning the attacking midfield along with new signing Bernard. They have shown that once given the chance to attack, they can tear any defence apart.

Leading Everton from the front will be Brazilian Richarlison, and Everton will hope that he can score a few goals at Old Trafford. He plays with freedom under Marco Silva and Everton will expect more of that on Sunday.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

MANCHESTER UNITED

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young

Midfielders: Matic, Pogba, Mata

Attackers: Martial, Lukaku, Lingard

EVERTON

Goalkeeper: Pickford

Defenders: Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne

Midfielders: Gomes, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard

Attacker: Richarlison