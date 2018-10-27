×
Manchester United vs Everton: Match preview, team news, stats | Premier League 2018/19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
27   //    27 Oct 2018, 10:14 IST

Despite conceding late at Chelsea and a midweek 1-0 defeat by Juventus, United will look for a win here
Despite conceding late at Chelsea and a midweek 1-0 defeat by Juventus, United will look for a win here

Manchester United will be looking for a victory against an in-form Everton side when the two sides clash at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils have shown encouraging fighting spirit during the second-half of matches recently, netting five goals in their last three matches. 

Marco Silva's men meanwhile, have gone somewhat unnoticed after a promising start to the Premier League campaign. Their last-gasp victory over Crystal Palace last weekend was their fourth of the season, while they've only lost twice. 

Up against an unpredictable United side who are yet to fully dominate a game this season, it promises to be an intriguing watch. 

Manchester United vs Everton: Kick-off information

Date: 28th October 2018

Time: 17:00 (local time), 21:30 (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford

Livestream: Hotstar

Team news ahead of Sunday's clash

The Chilean forward is set to miss his second consecutive match after sitting out injured against Juventus
The Chilean forward is set to miss his second consecutive match after sitting out injured against Juventus

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that winger Alexis Sanchez (groin) is set to miss this home encounter with the Chilean forward joining Marouane Fellaini and Diogo Dalot on the hosts' injury list. England international Jesse Lingard (groin) and Antonio Valencia (mouth surgery) could feature for United, as both of them have recovered from their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva has no major injury concerns to his Everton side - though he could rotate his starting eleven after the inspired substitutions he made last weekend against Palace. On-loan defender Yerry Mina is in contention for a starting place, while defensive-midfielder James McCarthy (broken leg) should be back in a few weeks' time after a lengthy recovery process.

Manchester United vs Everton: Probable line-ups, form guide and stats

United: de Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Martial, Lingard, Lukaku

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Gueye, Gomes; Walcott, Bernard, Sigurdsson; Richarlison

United have only won one of their last five matches (all comps) - their dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle on October 6th. Defeats by West Ham and more recently, Juventus, continue to frustrate Jose Mourinho's side as well as their demanding fanbase.

The Toffees meanwhile, have won three of their last five matches. Defeats against West Ham and Arsenal ruined their September, but they have recovered well with consecutive victories since then.

Calvert-Lewin is mobbed after scoring a crucial goal during their last-gasp 2-0 win over Palace
Calvert-Lewin is mobbed after scoring a crucial goal during their last-gasp 2-0 win over Palace

In previous meetings between the two sides, Manchester United have won 87 to Everton's 69 while there have been 43 draws.

Prediction

United have been sloppy in the first-half yet playing with more urgency and fire into the second-half in matches recently. Everton will be looking to inflict damage in the first-half and do a better job of keeping their lead intact than Newcastle's effort two weeks ago.

Prediction: United 1-1 Everton

Premier League 2018-19 Everton Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho Marco Silva Old Trafford Football
Varun Nair
ANALYST
