Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - preview, team news, probable line-ups, and stats

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 632 // 24 Aug 2018, 01:15 IST

Man Utd last time out

The biggest match in the 3rd game week of the new Premier League season sees 20 time English Champions Manchester United facing London heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur at The Theatre of Dreams in Manchester.

Manchester United's season started with a not so comfortable victory over former champions Leicester City, before shockingly going down to Brighton Hove & Albion last week in a thrilling 3-2 match at the Amex stadium in Brighton.

Manchester United have given their backing to under pressure manager Jose Mourinho, but another loss against league rivals Tottenham will further dent the trust of the Manchester United board.

Tottenham Hotspur - will be looking to make it 3 wins out of 3

Tottenham on the other hand come on the back of 2 consecutive victories against Newcastle United, and new boys Fulham in their opening 2 matches. The London side will be looking for another victory against the former top dogs of the English League, as they try to make it 9 points from their opening 3 fixtures.

Team news

Valencia - will be eyeing a return to action

Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic, and Jesse Lingard are back in training and vying for a position in the starting XI.

Alexis Sanchez may miss his second game of the season after picking up a knock during the first gameweek, although the Chilean has reported to training this week. Ander Herrera might make his first start of the season after being an unused sub at the Amex stadium.

Victor Wanyama, Vincent Janssen, Juan Foyth, and Heung-Min Son are out of contention. With the latter missing due to national team commitments at the Asia Cup, while the rest are all out injured. Harry Winks is the only player back in training after injury, and is least likely to make the bench.

Probable line-ups

Manchester United XI: David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Deli Alli, Christen Eriksen, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Stats

The meeting on Sunday will be the 190th between the two clubs, with Manchester United leading with 90 victories compared to the 51 won by the London side.

Manchester United have 33 victories to the 8 won by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League era.