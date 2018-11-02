Premier League 2018/19: Match previews and predictions for Gameweek 11

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 508 // 02 Nov 2018, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matchday 11 will feature a mouthwatering clash between Arsenal and Liverpool

The gameweek 10 of the Premier League ended on a happy note for Jose Mourinho as Manchester United got back to winning ways breaking Everton's three-match winning streak in the process. Both Chelsea and Liverpool won their respective matches and kept in touch with Manchester City who beat Tottenham away at Wembley by a Riyad Mahrez goal.

However, Arsenal's ten-match winning streak in all competitions came to an end after they were held 2-2 at Selhurst Park. But their midweek victory in the League Cup ensured that the Gunners are still unbeaten in twelve consecutive games.

Wolves, after a bright start, have now suffered back-to-back defeats which might ruffle some feathers in the camp. Newcastle and Huddersfield are still winless and battling hard to get out of the relegation zone.

Matchday 11 would host one of the mouthwatering clashes in the Premier League with Arsenal and Liverpool going head-to-head, one which promises to be a goal fest. Manchester United and Spurs face tricky away fixtures while Manchester City and Chelsea have relatively modest opponents at home.

Here the previews and predictions for gameweek 11.

#10 Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

Martial has been in fine form

Eddie Howe must be delighted with his team's performance so far this campaign. Bournemouth is currently sixth in the league, two places above their weekend's opposition, Manchester United and are unbeaten in their last four fixtures. A win would see them move temporarily into the fifth position in the league.

Jose Mourinho is one of the few managers who are under pressure from the start of the campaign. The recent performances of United have been miserable until the last game when they won at home against Everton moving up to eighth place in the league.

The good news for the manager is that Antony Martial is back in form and scoring, but Romelu Lukaku is lacking confidence and struggling in front of the goal. The forward's lack of form saw him getting dropped from the starting XI against the Toffees. A win would take the Red Devils equal in point with Eddie Howe's team.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 - 2 Manchester United

#9 Newcastle vs. Watford

Benitez is still looking for a win.

Newcastle is struggling at the moment with no wins from the first ten games in the Premier League. Rafa Benitez's men are struggling to score goals and are currently languishing second last on the table.

On the other hand, Watford, after a superb start, fell off the pace in the middle but back-to-back wins ensured that Javi Gracia's men moved to seventh in the league and a potential opportunity to step up to fifth after this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle 0 - 2 Watford

1 / 5 NEXT