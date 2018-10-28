Premier League 2017/19: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Crystal Palace

Unai Emery will be looking to make it 12 wins in a row in all competitions

Unai Emery’s men are on a roll with 11 wins in a row in all competitions. Another win would rack up a dozen successive wins for Arsenal and would be the first time the Gunners have done so since 2007. With a short trip to Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace, who have yet to score at home, looming, the Gunners would be hoping to keep the winning momentum.

Here is how the Gunners are expected to line up against the Eagles:

#Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno is likely to keep his place between the sticks.

With Petr Cech back in contention to start after nursing back to full fitness after a hamstring injury, Unai Emery has a decision to make. Bernd Leno has been impressive ever since coming on for the veteran Czech stopper against Watford.

However, Bernd Leno’s superior ability with the ball at his feet might swing the odds in his favour.

#Defence

Holding's impressive performances will likely see him partnered alongside Mustafi

With three fit and in-form central defenders at his disposal, Emery has to choose between Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis. The injury to Sokratis provided Rob Holding with valuable game time and the young Englishman didn’t disappoint. He was impressive in the games he has played in. He is expected to keep his place.

Shkodran Mustafi is likely to start alongside the Englishman with Sokratis having to do with a place on the bench.

Lichtsteiner is likely to start in an unfamiliar left-back role.

Hector Bellerin has emerged as the undisputed starter at Right-back and injuries to Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac has made left-back a problematic position for the Gunners’ boss.

Granit Xhaka has played left-back against Sporting Lisbon but playing him in the Premier League against the likes of Wilfred Zaha isn’t a gamble worth taking. Emery will be looking to rely on the experience of Stephan Lichtsteiner at left-back.

#Midfield

The little Uruguayan will start at the base of midfield alongside Xhaka

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have emerged as the undisputed starters at the centre of the park and they are expected to retain their places owing to their impressive performances.

Ozil was in inspired form against Leicester City.

Mesut Ozil dazzled against Leicester with his performance against the Foxes earning him plaudits. He will keep his place ands a No. 10 and will retain the armband.

#Attack

The superstar duo will likely start together along with Alex Iwobi.

Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as the first choice centre-forward for the new look Gunners and he is expected to keep his place against the Eagles.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s impressive performances from the bench will likely result in him being restored to the starting XI in the place of misfiring Henrikh Mkhitaryan with the resurgent Alex Iwobi keeping his place on the right.