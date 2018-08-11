Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Top 4 standings

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.04K // 11 Aug 2018, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

After an eventful summer with the FIFA World Cup and all the transfer market drama, the usual business has begun. Manchester United and Leicester City kick-started the 2018/19 Premier League campaign at the Old Trafford in a late kickoff on Friday.

Transfer deadline day has passed and the Premier League clubs will not be allowed to sign any more players following the vote to bring deadline day before the start of the season instead of at the end of August.

Liverpool has enjoyed a successful summer with some world-class reinforcements to their squad. The Gunners, under their new manager, Unai Emery, have made quite a few interesting signings.

The Blues were busy late in the transfer window and have made some quality signings. The u`sually busy Manchester clubs were relatively quiet this summer and Manchester United, in particular, had a really disappointing transfer window.

On that note, let’s take a look at the teams that are expected to finish in the top four this season.

#4 Chelsea

Prediction - Fourth Place

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

After a hugely successful 2016/17 season under the Italian, Antonio Conte, Chelsea finished fifth last season and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte during the summer and he had a busy outing in the transfer window, especially during the last week.

The Blues were the second biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer with £128.6 million in player transfers. Thibaut Courtois’s departure to Real Madrid paved way for the arrival of 23-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao. The Stamford Bridge activated his huge £71 million buyout clause to make him the most expensive goalkeeper ever.

Chelsea’s other major signing this summer was Jorginho from Napoli as the Blues paid a hefty £57 million for one of the best midfielders in Europe last season. Mateo Kovacic’s arrival from Real Madrid on a loan deal completed an impressive summer for Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea.

Chelsea now have a great unit and it is all up to Sarri now to lead them to a top-four finish. Though Tottenham and Arsenal will not make it easy for them, they have enough depth and quality in the squad to overcome their threat. Prediction - Fourth Place.

1 / 4 NEXT