Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the 10 best full-backs so far

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 519 // 03 Apr 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luke Shaw and Andy Robertson

We are reaching the business end of the Premier League campaign and this season has been as entertaining as ever. The Premier League is arguably the best league in the world and some of the best in the world ply their trade here.

So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the top 10 full-backs in the Premier League so far. Full-backs are one of the most underappreciated players in world football, but they are indispensable to any football team. They are high on stamina and continuously run up and down the flanks.

Modern-day full-backs have to attack as much as they defend and that only makes the job harder. It was very difficult to pick the best full-backs in the Premier League this season as there have been some brilliant performers throughout the season.

Before beginning with the slideshow, it is only right to mention the players who just missed out from featuring in this list:

Honourable mentions: Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspurs), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Danny Rose ( Tottenham Hotspurs), Sead Kolasinac ( Arsenal)

All the above-mentioned players were considered but they just didn't make the cut to feature in the top 10 list. This list is purely based on the performances this season and not reputation.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 full-backs in the Premier League this season:

#10 Ricardo Pereira

Watford FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Pereira signed for Leicester City at the start of the season and he has been one of the good things to come out from the Claude Puel-era at the King Power Stadium. The Portuguese has been brilliant for the Foxes and he has lived up to his hype and potential.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old is an attacking full-back by nature and he loves to make runs into the box. His devastating pace and skill on the ball have caused many problems for opposing defenders and his defensive contribution has also been great.

The Portuguese has won 56 per cent of his tackles and 54 per cent of his duels this season. He has given a total of 4 assists and has scored 2 goals. He has a crossing accuracy of 14 per cent.

#9 Lucas Digne

Newcastle United v Everton FC - Premier League

When Everton signed a Barcelona flop in Lucas Digne this season, the Goodison Park faithful wouldn't have been expecting much from the full-back, but he has turned to be an excellent signing for the Toffees. The 25-year-old has adapted seamlessly to Marco Silva's gameplay at Everton and he has looked in brilliant form.

The Frenchman is a naturally attacking left-back and his raw pace, combined with his dribbling ability make him very hard to mark. He is brilliant in defence and has a knack of scoring goals too.

The 25-year-old has scored 3 goals this season and provided 4 assists. He has won 70 per cent of his tackles and 59 per cent of his duels. He has a crossing accuracy of 24 per cent.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement