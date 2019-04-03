×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the 10 best full-backs so far

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
519   //    03 Apr 2019, 18:34 IST

Luke Shaw and Andy Robertson
Luke Shaw and Andy Robertson

We are reaching the business end of the Premier League campaign and this season has been as entertaining as ever. The Premier League is arguably the best league in the world and some of the best in the world ply their trade here.

So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the top 10 full-backs in the Premier League so far. Full-backs are one of the most underappreciated players in world football, but they are indispensable to any football team. They are high on stamina and continuously run up and down the flanks.

Modern-day full-backs have to attack as much as they defend and that only makes the job harder. It was very difficult to pick the best full-backs in the Premier League this season as there have been some brilliant performers throughout the season.

Before beginning with the slideshow, it is only right to mention the players who just missed out from featuring in this list:

Honourable mentions: Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspurs), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Danny Rose ( Tottenham Hotspurs), Sead Kolasinac ( Arsenal)

All the above-mentioned players were considered but they just didn't make the cut to feature in the top 10 list. This list is purely based on the performances this season and not reputation.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 full-backs in the Premier League this season:

#10 Ricardo Pereira


Watford FC v Leicester City - Premier League
Watford FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Pereira signed for Leicester City at the start of the season and he has been one of the good things to come out from the Claude Puel-era at the King Power Stadium. The Portuguese has been brilliant for the Foxes and he has lived up to his hype and potential.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old is an attacking full-back by nature and he loves to make runs into the box. His devastating pace and skill on the ball have caused many problems for opposing defenders and his defensive contribution has also been great.

The Portuguese has won 56 per cent of his tackles and 54 per cent of his duels this season. He has given a total of 4 assists and has scored 2 goals. He has a crossing accuracy of 14 per cent.

#9 Lucas Digne


Newcastle United v Everton FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Everton FC - Premier League

When Everton signed a Barcelona flop in Lucas Digne this season, the Goodison Park faithful wouldn't have been expecting much from the full-back, but he has turned to be an excellent signing for the Toffees. The 25-year-old has adapted seamlessly to Marco Silva's gameplay at Everton and he has looked in brilliant form.

The Frenchman is a naturally attacking left-back and his raw pace, combined with his dribbling ability make him very hard to mark. He is brilliant in defence and has a knack of scoring goals too.

The 25-year-old has scored 3 goals this season and provided 4 assists. He has won 70 per cent of his tackles and 59 per cent of his duels. He has a crossing accuracy of 24 per cent.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Luke Shaw Trent Alexander-Arnold Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the 10 best midfielders so far
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 Best Players of the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
5 Most Disappointing Premier League Players of the Season So Far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Best Left-Backs in the League this Season
RELATED STORY
The Best Premier League January Transfers of all Time
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 10 Most Valuable Players
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 records that were set on Matchday 28
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 Best centre-backs this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 hyped summer signings who are struggling this season
RELATED STORY
10 Reasons why Premier League is the most followed league in the world
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us