Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the 10 best midfielders so far

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
952   //    01 Apr 2019, 14:50 IST

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

We are reaching the business end of the 2018/19 season of the Premier League and this season has been as entertaining as ever. The Premier League is arguably the best league in the world and some of the best in the world apply their trade here.

So, thinking about the best in the world, we decided to put up the best midfielders in the English League so far. Midfield is a very important position in modern day football as they control the tempo of the game for their team and also add goals, assists and creativity.

Midfielders are powerhouses of their respective teams and it was very difficult to put up the 10 best in the Premier League this season. Before we start with the list, it is only right to mention some players who just missed out from the top 10 list.

Honourable mentions: Fabinho (Liverpool), Nemanja Matic (Manchester United), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Milner (Liverpool)

All the above players were considered, but they just couldn't make the cut for the top 10. This list is purely based on performances this season and not on reputation, also, this list consists of players who have played 10 or more games in the midfield.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 midfielders in the Premier League this season:

#10 Declan Rice

West Ham United v Everton FC - Premier League
West Ham United v Everton FC - Premier League

If there is a player in world football who possesses similar traits to Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, then it is Declan Rice. After bursting onto the scene last season, Rice has had his breakthrough this season. He has been immense in the middle of the park for West Ham United.

The English international plays as a deep-lying midfielder who breaks up play, makes the highest ball recoveries and keeps the ball ticking. The young Englishman never keeps hold of the ball for too long and keeps passing it along. His defensive play is also tremendous as he has won 64 percent of his tackles this season.

The 20-year-old has attracted a lot of eyeballs this season and deservedly so. Still very young, Rice now has a lot to live up to, and only time will tell what the Englishman is capable of.

#9 Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City v Fulham FC - Premier League
Leicester City v Fulham FC - Premier League

When Leicester City signed Ndidi as the replacement of N'Golo Kante, many people thought that the young man is going to fail, but boy has he delivered. Replacing the best defensive midfielder in the world can prove to be a tough job, but the Nigerian has done all he possibly could to come close to the level of Kante.

Ndidi plays as the defensive midfielder in a midfield two at Leicester. Ndidi is a hard-working midfielder and he has the tendency to make interceptions at the right moments. In terms of ball recoveries, he is the best in the Premier League. If only his distribution with the ball becomes better, he could climb up this list and the Nigerian has the potential to be an elite midfielder.

The 22-year-old has won 71 percent of his tackles this season and made an astonishing 69 interceptions, which just goes onto describe the hard working nature of the Nigerian.

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
