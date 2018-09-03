Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018/19: Relief for Jose Mourinho as Manchester United defeat Burnley

Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
News
229   //    03 Sep 2018, 13:09 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Jose Mourinho after 3-0 defeat against Tottenham

Manchester United had a shaky start to this year's edition of the Premier League, losing two of their first three matches which included an embarrassing 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. Following this result, Jose left in between a presentation telling the press to show some 'respect' to him as he is the only manager to have won titles in Spain, Italy, and England.

The Red Devils then travelled to Turf Moor, Burnley's home, for their 4th matchday. After a string of poor performances this season, they made a comeback of sorts by comfortably winning the game 2-0 despite being a man down.

The fixture was equally important to Jose Mourinho and his men as despite being heavily criticised by the media the United board backed him by renewing his contract for 2 more years.

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Romelu Lukaku scores a brace

The No. 9 Romelu Lukaku scored a much-needed brace which would have surely boosted his confidence for a tough season that lies ahead. Though the overall performance of the team improved, Paul Pogba had a poor game as he missed a penalty to give Burnley hope for a comeback. After winning the Golden Glove last year, De Gea got his first clean sheet of the season.

Even when playing a man down (after Marcus Rashford's red card) the back 4 looked solid and delivered an excellent performance after some poor displays till now. Alexis Sanchez looked steady and assisted the opening goal of the match. Luke Shaw and Marouane Fellaini had a good game. Shaw was a constant threat to Burnely's defense from the wider side and on defense while Fellaini supported the back four well.

Hopefully, this is a prelude for things to come from Jose's squad and they will bounce back from their poor start to the season.

Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a sports enthusiast. Football is in my veins. #GGMU
