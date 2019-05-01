Premier League 2018/19: Team of the Year outside the Top 6

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Callum Wilson have been outstanding this season

The PFA Team of the Year has been announced, and it includes players from just 3 clubs in the Premier League. The Premier League era and the PFA Team of the Year has been dominated by the so-called 'Big 6' (Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur).

Let's see who could potentially make it into the team of the season if players from the top 6 clubs in England couldn't be picked. The formation chosen for this team is 4-2-2-2.

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski

The Polish International has been in sensational form for West Ham

The former Arsenal man has been a constant between the sticks for West Ham this season. Consistent performances this campaign have seen him keep 6 clean sheets and record a staggering 140 saves in 36 matchdays. Despite having a shaky back 4 in front of him, Fabianski has been able to set himself apart as one the most reliable shot-stoppers in the league. With 16 punches and 24 high claims, Fabianski has been solid even during set-pieces. It is safe to say that West Ham have one of the most error-free goalkeepers in the Premier League.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been dribbled past by only 7 players this campaign

Crystal Palace might just have unearthed a gem in 21-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He's been voted as Palace's Player of the Season by the fans and the players for his impeccable performances. With 2 assists, 87 successful tackles and 82 interceptions, Wan-Bissaka has been a rock at the back for the Eagles this season. He has 118 clearances and 183 recoveries to his name this season which clearly indicates his knack of sensing danger and being at the right place at the right time.

CB: Fabian Schar

Schar has become a mainstay in Rafa Benitez's Newcastle side

The Swiss International has been key to Newcastle's survival bid this season, chipping in with 3 goals and an assist this term. He has recorded 7 clean sheets for the Magpies despite playing just 22 games. Surprisingly for a centre-back, Schar has completed 14 successful dribbles, few of which resulted in his amazing solo effort against Cardiff. With 111 long balls, Schar contributes not just in defence but also has great vision and plays a key role in Newcastle's build-up play.

CB: Willy Boly

The French centre-back has been a key figure in Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side

The 28-year-old centre-back has continued from where he left off in last season's promotion-winning campaign for Wolverhampton Wanderers. With a keen eye for a pass, Boly has been a rock at the back for Wolves this season. Always a threat from set pieces, he has scored 4 goals this season and 2 of these goals have come against the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham, which indicates that he is a big game player. He is a very efficient and tactically intelligent defender, having made 63 interceptions, 151 clearances and 188 recoveries in 34 matches.

LB: Lucas Digne

The Toffees signed Digne from Barcelona for just £18 million

One of the shrewdest signings of the summer, Lucas Digne has exceeded expectations in his debut season in the Premier League. Apart from being a set-piece specialist, he possesses a thunderous left foot with which he can unleash strikes from distance. With 4 goals and 4 assists, the former Barcelona left-back has been an asset for Marco Silva's inconsistent Everton side. His set-piece goals include 2 stunning free-kicks against Burnley and Watford, of which the one against Watford was virtually the last kick of the game.

CM: Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer

West Ham have on their hands one of the rising stars of English football in Declan Rice. He is a versatile player, who can play both as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder. Rice has been impressive this season, scoring 2 goals and screening a backline which has looked shaky through the course of the campaign. The young midfielder averages 43.2 passes and 2.5 tackles per game which is really good for a 20-year-old. But the most stunning stat is that he has 268 recoveries, which is the maximum by any player this season.

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been involved in 11 goals for Watford this season

The French box-to-box midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been a vital cog in the wheel of a Watford side that has reached the FA Cup final and is challenging for 7th place in the Premier League. He has scored 5 goals and assisted a further 6 this campaign, matching his goal involvement tally from last season, with 2 games to spare. Doucoure has been defensively solid and makes intelligent late runs into the box to score handy goals for his side.

AM: Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson would be an ideal attacking midfielder for any team

The former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker has been in supreme form this season scoring 13 goals and assisting 5 goals in 36 appearances. The 29-year-old technician from Iceland averages almost 2 key passes per game, which is really good. Sigurdsson has consistently shown individual displays of high quality and with real end product. This has been the Everton stars most prolific season in terms of scoring and it is expected that his stunning performances will keep improving with time.

AM: Ryan Fraser

Fraser has been involved in 20 goals for Bournemouth this season

Ryan Fraser is joint-top for assists in the Premier League this season. The Scottish midfielder can play as a left-sided midfielder or on the left side of attack. He has scored 7 goals and assisted a mouth-watering 13 this campaign. He averages 2.25 key passes per game. An adept passer and dribbler, Fraser has been a consistent performer in an inconsistent Bournemouth side who are destined to finish in the bottom half of the table at the end of the season.

ST: Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez has been involved in 20 goals this season for Wolves

The Mexican International has been in lethal form this campaign, scoring 13 goals and assisting 7 for Wolverhampton Wanderers. This rise in form saw Wolves make his loan from Benfica permanent in April 2019. He is a predator inside the box and is one of the most well-rounded forwards in the league combined with a high work rate. With Wolves hoping to strengthen their squad in the summer and much more quality around him, Raul Jimenez will be a force to be reckoned with next season too.

ST: Callum Wilson

The English striker has been deadly this season

Despite being injured for nearly a month, AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has scored 14 goals and assisted 9 times this campaign. The England International has been in scintillating form this term and has attracted interest from various top clubs in the country. His significance has been such that Bournemouth have lost only twice all season when Wilson has scored. Wilson has formed a formidable duo with teammate Ryan Fraser, having been involved in a goal together 12 times in the Premier League this season.