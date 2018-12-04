Premier League 2018/19: Teams who are overperforming this season

The North London rivals have surpassed statistical predictions this season

Almost half the Premier League season is over and we're already in December. Manchester City might run away with the title once again, and their local rivals Manchester United might not even make the Top 4.

But which teams have overperformed this season and are finding themselves in an unfamiliar position at the moment?

How do we calculate is underperforming, though? This is done by studying the Expected Points, also known as xPTS, table. The Expected Points and the xG table can be found on the Understat website, from where most of this data is taken.

The likes of Manchester United overperformed massively last year by outshining their expected points of 62.33 (6th) by 18 points and finishing 2nd with 81 points.

Let us take a look at five PL teams that have overperformed this season:

#5 Everton

Everton are currently 6th in the Premier League Table

Everton find themselves in a strong position at 6th in the points table. According to xPTS, they should be 11th right now. The Toffees have enjoyed a fine run of form in the recent weeks, drawing against Chelsea and narrowly losing against Liverpool and United.

Everton fell to an embarrassing 0-3 defeat against West Ham at home. However, they managed to win five draw one of their last eight games. Keeping in mind they faced 4 of the Big 6 during these gameweeks, this is quite a good run.

Everton have scored 20 goals and conceded 16 so far overperforming both their expected goals (19.55) and expected goals against (19.76). Due to this, they managed to exceed their 18.97 expected points by 3.03 points and now find themselves at 6th ahead of Manchester United.

Everton should look to make this place their own, which will guarantee them automatic Europa League qualification and getting inspired from it, they might as well challenge for the top 4 in the upcoming seasons.

