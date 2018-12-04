×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19: Teams who are overperforming this season

Arjun Rao
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
945   //    04 Dec 2018, 20:31 IST

The North London rivals have surpassed statisthis season
The North London rivals have surpassed statistical predictions this season

Almost half the Premier League season is over and we're already in December. Manchester City might run away with the title once again, and their local rivals Manchester United might not even make the Top 4.

But which teams have overperformed this season and are finding themselves in an unfamiliar position at the moment?

How do we calculate is underperforming, though? This is done by studying the Expected Points, also known as xPTS, table. The Expected Points and the xG table can be found on the Understat website, from where most of this data is taken.

The likes of Manchester United overperformed massively last year by outshining their expected points of 62.33 (6th) by 18 points and finishing 2nd with 81 points.

Let us take a look at five PL teams that have overperformed this season:

#5 Everton

Everton are currently 6th in the Premier League Table
Everton are currently 6th in the Premier League Table

Everton find themselves in a strong position at 6th in the points table. According to xPTS, they should be 11th right now. The Toffees have enjoyed a fine run of form in the recent weeks, drawing against Chelsea and narrowly losing against Liverpool and United.

Everton fell to an embarrassing 0-3 defeat against West Ham at home. However, they managed to win five draw one of their last eight games. Keeping in mind they faced 4 of the Big 6 during these gameweeks, this is quite a good run.

Everton have scored 20 goals and conceded 16 so far overperforming both their expected goals (19.55) and expected goals against (19.76). Due to this, they managed to exceed their 18.97 expected points by 3.03 points and now find themselves at 6th ahead of Manchester United.

Everton should look to make this place their own, which will guarantee them automatic Europa League qualification and getting inspired from it, they might as well challenge for the top 4 in the upcoming seasons.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Arjun Rao
CONTRIBUTOR
Hi
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 super-subs in this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active Premier League players with the most...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Are Arsenal title contenders already?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot:...
RELATED STORY
4 players who played for both Liverpool and Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: There are five teams in Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Tips: 3 picks for Gameweek 10
RELATED STORY
5 Best Brazilians to ever grace the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, predicted line-up...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us