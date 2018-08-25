Premier League 2018-19: Three potential replacements for Jose Mourinho should he be sacked by Manchester United

Sai Teja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.80K // 25 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mourinho has come under pressure

For someone who is rather accustomed to being in the headlines, for the most part, Jose Mourinho has been under the spotlight once again for several reasons even before the new season kicked off.

From firing the occasional rifle at Ed Woodward in the press conferences to speaking about Manchester City’s ‘lack of class’ (a reaction to Mourinho being talked about in their docu-series) and waging war with the media, it’s safe to say that the season has gotten off to an entertaining start.

With the former Inter boss is the bookies’ favourite to be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season – due to his track record of third seasons in the past, growing concerns about losing players in the dressing room such as Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, and most importantly his extended, continuing feud with Ed Woodward and the board over transfer targets.

If history is to repeat itself and the Portuguese is shown the door at any point in or after the season, who are the potential replacements that fit the bill for the job at the helm of Manchester United?

#3 Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

A man that needs little introduction, the legendary Frenchman is a potential name being thrown around by the French media for the Old Trafford job. This appointment could be accompanied by both excitement as well as skepticism.

Zidane is fresh off a ‘Three-peat’ of the Champions League, winning Europe’s most coveted title three times in as many years with Real Madrid, an unprecedented achievement in the Champions League era. He also has a league title to show for, leading Real to their first league title since the days of (ironically) Jose Mourinho.

Yet, the obvious flaw would be the fact that Manchester United have nowhere near the quality in their squad as Real Madrid. Zidane’s Real Madrid have arguably been one of the finest group of players of the 21st century with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and so on.

United could possibly have the potential waiting to be harnessed and most certainly do have the financial backing to build a great side, but unfortunately, do not possess that tailor-made quality that was available to the Frenchman at Real Madrid.

This essentially makes it a risky appointment. Added to this, Zidane hasn’t been put to the sword by a squad much less talented than Real Madrid’s, and that his managerial experience outside the Santiago Bernabeu is non-existent.

On the optimistic front, he has already exhibited his calmness and excellent man-management ability which could benefit the club heavily, especially the likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

Being a World Cup and Champions League winning player and one of the most historic Champions League winning managers has its perks and Zidane is nearly a fool-proof manager in terms of keeping hold of the dressing room.

His availability also adds to the intrigue of this being a possibility.

1 / 3 NEXT