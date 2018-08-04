Premier League 2018-19: Top 10 signings made by the clubs this summer till now

Riyad Mahrez Was Signed By Manchester City From Leicester City

The Summer transfer window is Christmas time for football clubs when they go out and do their shopping to fill the holes in their squads or upgrade where they need to. And the Premier League is not a stranger to the frenzied transfer speculations and eventual sales and acquisitions.

It is a time when scouts are called in and they submit their reports which contain options, from all across the globe, to the manager and to the board. Selections are made on huge computers that crunch the big numbers into simpler terms after an exhaustive analysis is done on available statistical data.

The never ending rounds of negotiations between club representatives and players' agents come next with the agents managing to scoop out ludicrous sums of money for their clients.

It is but natural that the board looks for instant results from their investments with expectations forced out via the manager. Not only do the requirements come from the need to forge out profits, by the board, in the business of football - but there is an even greater expectation which lies in not failing the fan base and their dreams and hopes.

The Twitter handle of Juventus Football Club getting a million followers overnight after they had signed Cristiano Ronaldo is a testimony to the hope that a new signing brings to a football club.

We look at the top ten players who changed homes over the summer and will most likely create an impact at their new clubs in the English Premier League.

#10 João Moutinho

The diminutive midfielder prefers a central role but can play on either flank in midfield

Previous Club: Monaco

Club Joined: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nationality: Portuguese

Age: 31

This will be the 14th year for Moutinho in a senior capacity but the veteran midfielder shows no signs of wearing out with perfect Portuguese persistence. He is only third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo in the list of international appearances for his national colours and has the Winners medal with them at the Euro 2016.

At the club level, he has won the league back in Portugal on three occasions with Porto before moving to Monaco in France where he won the Ligue 1 in the 2016/17 season.

The diminutive midfielder prefers a central role but can play on either flank in midfield and newly promoted Wolverhampton who is back in the Premier League will rely on his experience to avoid relegation.

