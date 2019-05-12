Premier League 2018/19 : Top 3 Players who will make a move away from relegated clubs

The Premier League is set to entertain its audience one last time this season as the teams prepare to face their final match-week opponents. Liverpool and Manchester City will be giving their all on Sunday as the title race finally comes to an end after a scintillating battle at the top throughout the season.

However, the action at the other end of the table came to an end last week as the three teams to be relegated were confirmed following Cardiff's defeat to Crystal Palace. Huddersfield and Fulham will accompany The Bluebirds to the Championship next season and will be looking forward to making a quick return to the top tier.

Aleksandar Mitrovic might be one of those leaving Fulham at the end of the season

Let us take a quick look at three of the best players who will be too good for the Championship and will switch sides this summer.

#3 Jean Michael Seri

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham FC - Premier League

The Ivorian midfielder who had a quite season will be looking to make a move away from Fulham with AS Monaco reportedly showing interest to sign him. The central midfielder was signed in July as a part of the club's massive spending following their promotion to the Premier League.

Seri failed to make any major impact this season, scoring one and assisting two throughout the league campaign. The Ivorian was even dropped by Ranieri for few games and he never turned up for the Cottagers when they required him the most. The 30 million midfielder was only a shadow of himself and his performances at Nice were never replicated in the White jersey.

However, Seri would not like to be a part of Fulham's championship squad considering the quality he possesses. The struggling French Giants AS Monaco seem to be a possible destination for him which could see him partnering Cesc Fabregas at the heart of the midfield.

#2 Aaron Mooy

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Another midfielder who could make a switch in the summer is Aaron Mooy whose two year stay at Huddersfield might come to an end following their relegation to the Championship. The Australian International who played a big part in last season's survival, could not save The Terriers from going down this time as they are assured of the bottom place in the table.

An injury to his right knee ruled him out for two months which had a huge impact on Huddersfield's survival chances. Aaron Mooy could be a great addition to promoted sides or other bottom half clubs who will be fighting for survival next season.

Southampton and Leeds seem to be interested in the Play-maker and the playoffs will probably decide his next destination.

#1 Aleksandar Mitrovic

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham FC - Premier League

The Serbian striker will be one of the biggest names discussed this summer after Fulham failed to stay in the Premier League. Signed from Newcastle for 20 million, Mitrovic made an exceptional start to the season and even stayed in the race for the Golden shoe for a few game-weeks. However, Fulham's slump in form resulted in a goal drought for the striker who lacked service from his team mates.

Despite the lack of chances created for him, Mitrovic has scored 11 and assisted three which is massive considering Fulham's position in the table. His aerial ability is one of his key features which has helped him score 6 out of those 11 in the league.

While it may be too soon for him to leave, the Serbian deserves to play top tier football which might see him leave in the summer. Mitrovic might join Aaron Mooy in Southampton if both those deals are done as The Saints are reportedly plotting a 30 million bid for the striker.