Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 goalscorers so far

Arsenal striker - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

We are already at the halfway point in the 2018/19 PL season and a lot has happened over the past five months. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side continue to battle Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the Premier League title while the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Arsenal follow closely behind in an intense battle.

The intensity has not only featured in the title race but also in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. Surprisingly, players like Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud, and Roberto Firmino are far too behind in the Golden Boot race this season. However, we have some usual suspects in the top spots and are vying for the coveted glory come May.

On that note, we take a look at the top 5 goalscorers in the 2018/19 Premier League season right now.

#5. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has been at an incredible level so far

It is finally looking like a great decision from Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard to remain in the English Premier League, following a series of reports linking him with a big-money switch to join Spanish giants, Real Madrid as the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who departed the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer transfer window.

The attacker has been at his incredible best this season, quickly establishing himself as the undisputed superstar under Maurizio Sarri at the Stamford Bridge. He has benefited immensely from the manager's pro-attacking system which has gotten the best out of him so far.

Eden Hazard has been a huge influence in front of goal in the Premier League this season, recording an amazing 8 goals to his name in 17 appearances to keep the Blues in the top-four in the Premier League standings.

