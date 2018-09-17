Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 Picks of the Weekend

Liverpool were impressive in their victory over Tottenham

Liverpool and Chelsea made it 5 out of 5 in an amazing start to the campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s side presented its title credentials at the Wembley where they defeated the perennial underachievers of the League named Tottenham. Tottenham’s early season promise has fizzled out quickly and to say that they can challenge for the title would be too optimistic.

Eden Hazard's hat-trick secured a 4-1 comeback win over Cardiff City for Chelsea. Maurizio Sarri even went ahead in the press conference and said that Hazard is the best player in Europe currently. Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-1, Manchester City had a routine 3-0 win over Fulham, and Manchester United got a morale-boosting win over high flying Watford City.

Bournemouth won impressively against a returning Jamie Vardy and Leicester City with a 4-2 scoreline while Zaha’s wonder goal gave Crystal Palace a much-needed victory over Huddersfield Town.

Watford had a chance to go top of the table with Chelsea and Liverpool but they were facing a United team with lots to prove and Mourinho’s men really showed up. In the late fixture of Sunday, Marco Silva lost his first match as Everton manager against West Ham United. Manuel Pellegrini is a relieved man after getting his first win of the season.

Here we take a look at the Top 5 picks of the Premier League weekend.

#1 Best Player – Eden Hazard

Hazard ran riot with a hattrick against Cardiff

Maurizio Sarri’s press conference revealed what he thinks about the Chelsea star when he said he is the best player in Europe. The Belgian scored a hat-trick as Chelsea came from behind and defeated Cardiff city to go top of the table.

Hazard scored twice in 7 minutes before halftime. He scored his third from a penalty when Sol Bamba brought down Willian late in the second half.

Saturday's victory means Chelsea have started a Premier League season with five successive wins for the fourth time, and first since 2010. And all credit goes to Eden Hazard, who with his 5 goals has given rest to rumours that he is not happy at Chelsea.

Honourable mentions in this category would be that of Andriy Yarmolenko who scored twice against Everton to give the Hammers their first win of the season.

