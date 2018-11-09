×
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 super-subs in this season

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
419   //    09 Nov 2018, 17:47 IST

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

Every great team has relied on substitutes who had the ability to impact the game from the bench. These super-subs, as they are better known, are the mark of champions and they are an integral part of most title-winning teams.

The greatest example of substitutes impacting the outcome of the game would be the 1999 Champions League Final. Trailing by 1-0 since the 6th minute to Bayern Munich, Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson decided to take off Jesper Blomqvist and bring on Teddy Sheringham in the 67th minute. In the 81st minutes, Sir Alex took off Andy Cole and put on the baby-faced Assassin, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Sheringham drew Manchester United level in the 91st minute. Solskjaer secured the trophy by scoring in the 93rd minute.

The Premier League has always exhibited some fabulous super-subs, who have had dramatic impacts on the outcome of the games and this season is no different. From equalizing late to winning games in the last minute, super-subs have taken this Premier League season by storm so far. Today, we look at the top 5 super-subs this season.

#5 Riyad Mahrez

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League
Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League

Goals scored as sub- 2

The Algerian has played 11 games in the Premier League so far and has scored 4 goals. He started the first game of the season against Arsenal, where he impressed, but did not find the back of the net. He came off the bench for the next 2 games, with similar results, however, he finally scored against Cardiff in his 6th appearance, and his 4th from the bench.

Mahrez came off the bench in the 61st minute, replacing Sergio Aguero, with the score 3-0 in City's favour. 6 minutes later, Mahrez scored his first goal of the season and in the 89th minute, he scored his second, summing up a fruitful night for him and his club.

The Algerian was on the bench for the following game as well, coming on in the 71st minute, but could not find the back of the net. Since then, Mahrez has started in three of City's games in the Premier League, and scored 2 goals, against Burnley and the winner against Spurs. He was an unused substitute last weekend against Southampton.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
