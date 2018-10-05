Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur's predicted XI and formation against Cardiff City

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to continue their decent start in the Premier League when they host Cardiff City this Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side has started the season in decent form and will look to add another three points to their total when they take on Cardiff City at the Wembley Stadium this Saturday.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is most likely to opt for.

Mauricio Pochettino will most likely opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

Pochettino is likely to give the nod the French Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the match against Cardiff City

Lloris has been the backbone of Tottenham defence. However, the recent loss of form coupled with off-field issues will make the choice for Mauricio Pochettino slightly difficult.

However, Pochettino is likely to give the nod the French Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the match against Cardiff City on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Defenders - Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier

Toby Alderweireld also looks certain to start against Cardiff City on Saturday

In defence, Danny Rose looks certain to start in the left-back position against Cardiff City on Saturday for Tottenham.

Davinson Sanchez is also likely to start in the centre back position against Cardiff City, following his decent showing in the season so far.

Toby Alderweireld also looks certain to start against Cardiff City on Saturday, especially after starting off the season for Tottenham in decent form.

Kieran Tripper with his marauding forward runs, excellent defensive attributes and impressive free kicks will be the first choice for the right-back position against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Midfielders - Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Lucas Moura, Son Heung Min, Erik Lamela

Son Heung Min will play a big role for Spurs this Saturday

In the midfield, Harry Winks is likely to play against Cardiff City on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Eric Dier will most likely be taking his position in the midfield as a defensive midfielder against Cardiff City on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium

Lucas Moura will be starting for Tottenham on the left flank. With his pace, dribbling and good finishing attributes, Moura has been terrorizing defences for quite some time now. He, therefore, will be a definite starter against Cardiff.

Son Heung Min will be starting for Tottenham against Cardiff City on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Erik Lamela has showcased decent form whenever he has been given the opportunity. He will most likely start against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Striker - Harry Kane

The England striker has started the season in fine form scoring five goals in the league so far

Harry Kane will continue to play in the striker position without any doubt. The England striker has started the season in fine form scoring 5 goals in the league so far and he will be looking to continue his goalscoring form when he takes his position against Cardiff City on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.