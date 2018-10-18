×
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur's predicted XI and formation against West Ham United

hemantsports
ANALYST
Preview
18 Oct 2018, 18:52 IST

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to continue their decent start in the Premier League when they travel to West Ham United this Saturday
Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to continue their decent start in the Premier League when they travel to West Ham United this Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to record their fourth straight Premier League win when they travel to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. Spurs have seemingly overcome a sticky period with victories over Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town, and Cardiff City, but now face a tough examination away to their bitter rivals this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's side recorded a 3-2 win in the corresponding match last term, but have lost two of their last four matches with West Ham. Tottenham will need a positive result if they are to stay in touch with the teams above them, and will not exactly need firing-up for this clash.

The North London club will be hoping to continue their decent start in the Premier League when they travel to the Hammers' home this Saturday.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is most likely to opt for.

Mauricio Pochettino will most likely opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

Pochettino is likely to give the nod the French Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the match against West Ham United
Pochettino is likely to give the nod the French Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the match against West Ham United

Lloris has been the backbone of Tottenham's defence. However, the recent loss of form coupled with off-field issues will make the choice for Mauricio Pochettino slightly difficult.

However, Pochettino is likely to give the nod to the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the match against West Ham United on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Defenders - Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier

Toby Alderweirald
Toby Alderweirald

In Defence, Ben Davis looks certain to start at the left-back position replacing Danny Rose against West Ham on Saturday for Tottenham.

Davinson Sanchez is also likely to start in the centre back position, following his decent showing in the season so far.

Toby Alderweireld also looks certain to partner Davinson Sanchez following continued absence of Jan Verthongen on Saturday.

Kieran Tripper with his impressive forward runs, excellent defensive attributes and impressive free kicks will be the first choice for the right-back position.

Midfielders - Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Lucas Moura, Son Heung Min, Erik Lamela

Son Heung Min
Son Heung Min

In the midfield, Harry Winks is likely to play at the London Stadium with players like Dembele (returning from injury) and Alli still doubtful.

Eric Dier will most likely be taking his position in the midfield as a defensive midfielder alongside Harry Winks.

Lucas Moura will be starting for Tottenham on the left flank. With his pace, dribbling and decent finishing attributes, Moura has been an impactful player for Tottenham, especially in building attacks. He, therefore, will be a definite starter against the Hammers.

Son Heung Min will be starting for Tottenham behind the center forward as a no.10 and supporting striker.

Erik Lamela has showcased decent form whenever he has been given the opportunity. He will most likely start having returned from a recent knock.

Striker - Harry Kane

Harry Kane
Harry Kane

The England striker has been in fine form this season and he will be looking to add to his impressive tally of five goals in the Premier League when he takes his place in the starting lineup against the West Londoners.

Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
