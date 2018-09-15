Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool combined XI

Pruthvik H
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
313   //    15 Sep 2018, 11:09 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

This weekend, table toppers Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

After defeating Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, Spurs looked like one of the favourites to challenge Manchester City for the title this season but an in-form Watford came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Spurs just before the international break.

On the other side, Liverpool team looks very dominant after winning all the 4 opening matches. Key to their performance is their solid defence, which has given away only one goal in 4 matches and kept 3 clean sheets. They will be looking to keep their 100% win record.

Let's look at the combined XI of the two teams.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Goal Keeper: Alisson (Liverpool)

Alisson has impressed in Premier League after a record-breaking move to Liverpool from Roma. He has made some fantastic saves and also a few errors, a major one was against Leicester, which eventually led to the goal against them. He still has a lot to prove in the Premier League.

Hugo Lloris will miss the match due to injury, because of which he is expected to be out for several weeks. Even if Lloris was available, we would have picked Alisson because the stats show that Alisson has done a better job than Lloris.

Lloris has kept only one clean sheet to Alisson's 3 in 4 matches. Lloris has given 2 goals, whereas Alisson has conceded only 1 goal. Lloris has made 8 saves compared to Alisson's 10. So, Alisson of Liverpool is our Goalkeeper in this combined XI.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Everton - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round
The most expensive centre-back in the world

Van Dijk is undoubtedly one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League right now. Liverpool's defence was shaky before his arrival but now it has become one of the best. In fact, in 4 matches they have given away only one goal this season by keeping 3 clean sheets. Much of its credit should go to this man who has made a whopping 22 clearances, has won 17 aerial battles and made 12 headed clearances.

CB: Joseph Gomez (Liverpool)

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Joseph Gomez has formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Virgil van Dijk, which has made Liverpool concede only one goal in 4 matches. Joseph Gomez has made 6 interceptions, 7 tackles and 10 clearances in the process. He edges Toby Alderweireld for the other CB in the combined XI.

Left-back: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson gets the nod ahead of Ben Davies, Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur. He has made 4 appearances in this year's Premier League in which he has given 2 assists and has got 3 clean sheets. Hence, he is the left-back in our combined XI.

Right-back: Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Even though Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) is another great option, we are going with Kieran Trippier. In 3 appearances for the North London club, Kieran Trippier has scored 1 goal and given an assist compared to 0 assists and goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool man has made 6 interceptions and 9 tackles compared to 1 interception and 5 tackles made by Trippier but he has played one game more than Trippier. Also, the headed clearances made and aerial battles won by Trippier are more. Hence, he just edges Trent Alexander-Arnold for right-back position in our combined XI.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Mohamed Salah
Pruthvik H
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier league is back with Tottenham Vs Liverpool.
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool Predicted XI against...
RELATED STORY
Preview: Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's probable lineup...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Probable starting XI vs Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs. Liverpool: 5 players who could decide the...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Liverpool: 5 stats you need to know
RELATED STORY
Former Tottenham Hotspur superstar dismisses chances of a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Today TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Today AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Today CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Today HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Today MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Today NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Today WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Tomorrow EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us