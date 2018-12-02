Premier League 2018-19: Twitter reacts as Arsenal fly past Tottenham

Arsenal leapfrog Tottenham after winning 4-2

Arsenal fans did not start their day happy after realising that Mesut Ozil will be missing the game.

However, their worry was not needed as the Gunners went on to beat Tottenham 4-2 at the Emirates. They started the game brilliantly and were on top thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty.

The Gunners looked more like scoring anytime as compared to their arch-rivals. However, Tottenham managed to grow in strength and took advantage of Arsenal's mistakes.

All of a sudden, Arsenal fans were furious with Mike Dean and Bernd Leno as the team went 1-2 down to Tottenham.

Leno had failed to clear Eric Dier's header at the near post and Dean had awarded the Lilywhites a soft penalty, which some considered it to not even be a penalty. Into the break, the Gunners found themselves at the losing end at their home ground.

Throughout the season, Unai Emery's side has never led at half-time and as such, it was no surprise.

The highlight in the first half was probably the fight which occurred between the Tottenham players and the Arsenal substitutes.

Mauricio Pochettino had to run over to stop his players from getting further involved in the disharmony between both sides. The Gunners looked furious and discouraged by the end of the first 45 minutes.

Although Tottenham emerged stronger after the break, Emery's substitutes once again proved their worth.

He introduced Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey. Both of them had a role in changing the game.

From Aubameyang's beautiful second goal to Lucas Torreira's first goal for his club, the team went absolutely wild and flying past their opponent. Suddenly, it did not look too difficult to beat Pochettino's side.

The result of the game would put Arsenal on top of their North London rivals and show that they are indeed a competitor for the Champions League qualification spots.

Once again, it was a brilliant and strong second-half display from the second-half team which left many fans cheering. At last, North London is red!

10’ Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham

30’ Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham

34’ Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham

56’ Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

74' Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham

77' Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham



Football, bloody hell. pic.twitter.com/mKYopKvFjW — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 2, 2018

Since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for Arsenal:



Aubameyang has 23 goals in 32 games

Lacazette has 14 goals in 26 games

They've assisted each other on five occasions



What a strike partnership 😍 pic.twitter.com/fK0I02ULOe — bet365 (@bet365) December 2, 2018

Live scenes from Unai Emery as Arsenal's fourth goal went in...#ARSTOT https://t.co/2UIl67ETde pic.twitter.com/oJeM7X544F — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 2, 2018

Arsenal have showed great character, attitude and quality today. Blew Spurs away at the times that matter. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) December 2, 2018

I love the passion in this Arsenal side!



All fighting for each other!



Even Lichtsteiner from the bench. #StrongerTogether — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) December 2, 2018

⏱ There were just 2 mins and 45 secs between @Arsenal's 3rd and 4th goals#ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/gna23e13ph — Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2018

Lucas Torreira. Welcome to being an official arsenal player — Transfer Man (@_transferman) December 2, 2018

10’ Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham

30’ Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham

34’ Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham

56’ Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

74' Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham

77' Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham



Two knockout blows, but Arsenal make a comeback 🥊 pic.twitter.com/T5tR733of5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2018

A picture for all Arsenal fans. Pure passion from Lucas Torreira. What a player! pic.twitter.com/HjU7r6vvKX — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) December 2, 2018

Midfield enforcer ✅

NLD goalscorer ✅



WHAT A GUY! ❤️



AND WHAT A TIME TO SCORE YOUR FIRST ARSENAL GOAL! 😆#ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/yZzcsulSIe — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018

4-2. This Arsenal team FIGHTS.

Our best performance for years. Stunning turnaround, dazzling football - and such passion. Love what @UnaiEmery_ has done to our club. #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2018

Huge W Arsenal. Silencing this clown pic.twitter.com/sPLbdQ6jJN — José (@MourinhoMindset) December 2, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

🔴 NORTH LONDON IS RED 🔴

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿________________|

\ (•◡•) /

\ ❤️ /

---

| |



AND NEVER, EVER FORGET IT! 😎 pic.twitter.com/E8KeROIHwU — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018