Premier League 2018-19: Twitter reacts as Arsenal fly past Tottenham
Arsenal fans did not start their day happy after realising that Mesut Ozil will be missing the game.
However, their worry was not needed as the Gunners went on to beat Tottenham 4-2 at the Emirates. They started the game brilliantly and were on top thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty.
The Gunners looked more like scoring anytime as compared to their arch-rivals. However, Tottenham managed to grow in strength and took advantage of Arsenal's mistakes.
All of a sudden, Arsenal fans were furious with Mike Dean and Bernd Leno as the team went 1-2 down to Tottenham.
Leno had failed to clear Eric Dier's header at the near post and Dean had awarded the Lilywhites a soft penalty, which some considered it to not even be a penalty. Into the break, the Gunners found themselves at the losing end at their home ground.
Throughout the season, Unai Emery's side has never led at half-time and as such, it was no surprise.
The highlight in the first half was probably the fight which occurred between the Tottenham players and the Arsenal substitutes.
Mauricio Pochettino had to run over to stop his players from getting further involved in the disharmony between both sides. The Gunners looked furious and discouraged by the end of the first 45 minutes.
Although Tottenham emerged stronger after the break, Emery's substitutes once again proved their worth.
He introduced Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey. Both of them had a role in changing the game.
From Aubameyang's beautiful second goal to Lucas Torreira's first goal for his club, the team went absolutely wild and flying past their opponent. Suddenly, it did not look too difficult to beat Pochettino's side.
The result of the game would put Arsenal on top of their North London rivals and show that they are indeed a competitor for the Champions League qualification spots.
Once again, it was a brilliant and strong second-half display from the second-half team which left many fans cheering. At last, North London is red!