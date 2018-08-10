Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: West Ham United Team Preview

pAnde
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
386   //    10 Aug 2018, 16:32 IST

Ipswich Town v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly
Ipswich Town v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly

David Moyes is gone and Manuel Pellegrini is gearing up to shape the West Ham United team as per his vision. Pellegrini, as expected, is going to be looking to set up his team in a 4-3-3 formation. Pellegrini has always favoured an attack-first approach and will be looking to utilise the same approach at West Ham.

West Ham have brought in seven new players in the transfer market. The pick of the bunch are Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko who offer both goals and guile, something for which they were overly reliant on Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic last season. Signing Jack Wilshere on a free deal can also pay dividends if he manages to stay fit.

Till date, Pellegrini has used all of his new signings in the pre-season friendlies, trying to integrate them early on. The team have tried to adopt Pellegrini's tactics and play with a sense of adventure not seen at West Ham in a long while. The fans should be excited about this new avatar of the Hammers' side. Still, there are questions as to how West Ham will line up for the season. Here we look at the team which might go out to face Liverpool on 12th August.

1. Goalkeeper - Łukasz Fabiański

West Ham have signed Fabiański from the relegated Swansea to fix a problem position for them. Adrian has proven a little too error-prone for the Premier League level. Fabiański has proven himself at Swansea with consistent performances over the last few years and will be looking to keep up those performances in the upcoming season.

He made 38 appearances for Swansea last season, keeping 9 clean sheets for a relegated team. West Ham could possibly provide him with better support and Fabiański will be hoping to enhance his reputation further.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 West Ham United
pAnde
CONTRIBUTOR
A lover of all things football :-) , An Arsenal Fan through and though Love the premier league and its competitiveness
Premier League 2018-19: Are West Ham United treading a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Why West Ham United pose a threat to Premier League elites 
RELATED STORY
West Ham - What will be their story for 2018-19? 
RELATED STORY
4 players West Ham United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
West Ham United 0-0 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong for Manchester United against...
RELATED STORY
West Ham United 0-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham close to completing transfer of...
RELATED STORY
West Ham United and Crystal Palace agree on a deal for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us