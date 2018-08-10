Premier League 2018/19: West Ham United Team Preview

Ipswich Town v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly

David Moyes is gone and Manuel Pellegrini is gearing up to shape the West Ham United team as per his vision. Pellegrini, as expected, is going to be looking to set up his team in a 4-3-3 formation. Pellegrini has always favoured an attack-first approach and will be looking to utilise the same approach at West Ham.

West Ham have brought in seven new players in the transfer market. The pick of the bunch are Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko who offer both goals and guile, something for which they were overly reliant on Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic last season. Signing Jack Wilshere on a free deal can also pay dividends if he manages to stay fit.

Till date, Pellegrini has used all of his new signings in the pre-season friendlies, trying to integrate them early on. The team have tried to adopt Pellegrini's tactics and play with a sense of adventure not seen at West Ham in a long while. The fans should be excited about this new avatar of the Hammers' side. Still, there are questions as to how West Ham will line up for the season. Here we look at the team which might go out to face Liverpool on 12th August.

1. Goalkeeper - Łukasz Fabiański

West Ham have signed Fabiański from the relegated Swansea to fix a problem position for them. Adrian has proven a little too error-prone for the Premier League level. Fabiański has proven himself at Swansea with consistent performances over the last few years and will be looking to keep up those performances in the upcoming season.

He made 38 appearances for Swansea last season, keeping 9 clean sheets for a relegated team. West Ham could possibly provide him with better support and Fabiański will be hoping to enhance his reputation further.

