Premier League 2018-19, West Ham v Manchester United: Match Preview & Predictions

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 339 // 29 Sep 2018, 10:45 IST

Manchester United will be looking to forget their cup exit against Derby.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United will once again be under pressure when they travel to the London Stadium to face against an improved West Ham side.

Manchester United had a rather poor past week with their match against Wolves in the weekend ending in a draw while the midweek cup fixture against Derby County ending in defeat. A weekend filled with reports of a possible bust-up with coach Jose Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba, Manchester United will be looking to end this with a clinical performance against the Hammers.

After a rather poor start to their season, West Ham has started to find form at the right time with impressive wins over Macclesfield Town and Everton along with a well-earned draw against Chelsea last weekend. The Hammers will be looking to continue with their unbeaten streak when they host Manchester United this week.

West Ham v Manchester United: Kick-off information

Kick-off : 12:30 PM (local time), 17:00 PM (IST)

Date: 29th September 2018, Tuesday

Live Telecast: Star Sports Select (India)

Venue: London Stadium

West Ham v Manchester United: Team News

Marcus Rojo is still out injured while Sergio Romero will be serving his suspension after receiving the marching orders against Derby County. Marcus Rashford returns back to the team after serving his 3 match suspension.

The return of Marko Arnautovic will be a big boost to Manuel Pellegrini and his side.

Marko Arnautovic returns back to the team after recovering from injury while Javier Hernandez, Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid are all on the injury list.

West Ham v Manchester United: Probable line-ups

West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Zabaleta, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Pedro Obiang, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson Marko Arnautovic

Manchester United: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard

West Ham v Manchester United: Form Guide

The last 5 matches

West Ham: W-D-W-L-W

Manchester United: L-D-W-W-W

West Ham v Manchester United: Head to Head

West Ham: 65 wins

Manchester United: 43 wins

Draws: 32

West Ham v Manchester United: Prediction

This will be a quite entertaining affair with Jose Mourinho looking to silence his critics as well as the bust-up reports with start players.

Manchester United might have a slight advantage with the stars at their disposal but after a spirited performance against Chelsea last weekend West Ham will be vying for more points against their rivals.

Predictions: West Ham 1-1 Manchester United