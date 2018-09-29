Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19, West Ham v Manchester United: Match Preview & Predictions 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
339   //    29 Sep 2018, 10:45 IST

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Manchester United will be looking to forget their cup exit against Derby.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United will once again be under pressure when they travel to the London Stadium to face against an improved West Ham side.

Manchester United had a rather poor past week with their match against Wolves in the weekend ending in a draw while the midweek cup fixture against Derby County ending in defeat. A weekend filled with reports of a possible bust-up with coach Jose Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba, Manchester United will be looking to end this with a clinical performance against the Hammers.

After a rather poor start to their season, West Ham has started to find form at the right time with impressive wins over Macclesfield Town and Everton along with a well-earned draw against Chelsea last weekend. The Hammers will be looking to continue with their unbeaten streak when they host Manchester United this week.

West Ham v Manchester United: Kick-off information

Kick-off : 12:30 PM (local time), 17:00 PM (IST)

Date: 29th September 2018, Tuesday

Live Telecast: Star Sports Select (India)

Venue: London Stadium

West Ham v Manchester United: Team News

Marcus Rojo is still out injured while Sergio Romero will be serving his suspension after receiving the marching orders against Derby County. Marcus Rashford returns back to the team after serving his 3 match suspension.


Everton FC v West Ham United - Premier League
The return of Marko Arnautovic will be a big boost to Manuel Pellegrini and his side.

Marko Arnautovic returns back to the team after recovering from injury while Javier Hernandez, Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid are all on the injury list.

West Ham v Manchester United: Probable line-ups

West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Zabaleta, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Pedro Obiang, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson Marko Arnautovic

Manchester United: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard

West Ham v Manchester United: Form Guide

The last 5 matches

West Ham: W-D-W-L-W

Manchester United: L-D-W-W-W

West Ham v Manchester United: Head to Head

West Ham: 65 wins

Manchester United: 43 wins

Draws: 32

West Ham v Manchester United: Prediction

This will be a quite entertaining affair with Jose Mourinho looking to silence his critics as well as the bust-up reports with start players.

Manchester United might have a slight advantage with the stars at their disposal but after a spirited performance against Chelsea last weekend West Ham will be vying for more points against their rivals.

Predictions: West Ham 1-1 Manchester United

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United West Ham United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Manuel Pellegrini Jose Mourinho London
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: Tactical Preview of West Ham...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: September Preview for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham v Chelsea: Match...
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes Mourinho cannot make against West Ham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Preview to Chelsea's clash...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham United Team Preview
RELATED STORY
5 Least Impressive Premier League Signings In The Last 18...
RELATED STORY
West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops, Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League Managers who could be sacked this season
RELATED STORY
West Ham vs Chelsea 0-0: 5 Talking Points, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us