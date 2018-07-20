Premier League 2018-19: Why it is imperative that Liverpool challenge for the title this season

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane's first day back at Melwood for tests and pre-season training

Liverpool have broken the bank on incoming transfers this summer, with Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker arriving on Merseyside for a combined outflow of almost £164 million which includes a world record fee paid for a goalkeeper.

In light of Premier League teams agreeing for an early transfer window deadline from this season – 9th August instead of the usual 31st August across Europe – the Reds seem to have done smart business by making their moves early enough in the market.

Klopp and co. have landed most of their first-choice targets (barring Nabil Fekir) – evidence that back-to-back CL qualification and a team headed in the right direction can be an attractive destination for top players, irrespective of location. The added factor of Firmino and Salah (for Alisson and Fabinho) and Mane (Keita) being potential teammates only added further appeal to the prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp for these players.

Keita's deal was agreed in the summer of 2017 but he became a Red only effective 1st July, 2018. Fabinho arrived from AS Monaco – also effective on the same date - with minimum fuss and maximum surprise. There were barely any links or rumours on social media connecting him with Liverpool before the official announcement was made, a welcome departure from the Virgil van Dijk transfer fiasco last summer.

Shaqiri's arrival from Stoke to boost the attacking line-up and finally, Alisson's record-breaking move from AS Roma have boosted the squad strength for the upcoming season.

In this piece, we take a look at why it is absolutely imperative for Liverpool to translate the wins off the pitch to winning something tangible on it for it to eventually count as success (hint: it is not just about the money spent).

The evidence of a spine

For the first time since the departure of Javier Mascherano, Liverpool have a defensive midfielder amongst their ranks – not a convert or a cheap import from a relegation-threatened side but a specialist and a winner. The neglect in addressing such a glaring 'deficiency' has long been a sore point among a section of the fans, admirers and former players of the club. In Fabinho, the Reds someone who has been instrumental in Monaco's title-winning season in Ligue 1 and beyond.

No one can replace Steven Gerrard at Liverpool – as a captain or a player. The Reds do have a new number 8 in Naby Keita though, whose stock rose at RB Leipzig courtesy of enviable performances in central midfield. The Guinean is not only an orchestrator of slick passes with an eye for goal, his work-rate is excellent and he does not shy away from a tackle or two. For the Reds' style – pressing, moving forward with the ball and winning it back once lost – Keita is a perfect fit.

Simon Mignolet and recently Loris Karius have borne the brunt of fans' angst for their poor handling of aerial threat in the box, besides various instances of clumsiness and ineptitude. Alisson Becker's arrival may or may not change things overnight but in moving for a top keeper – who was available – the Reds showed intent and ambition.

In Klopp's system, with a high pressing line, the Reds were often susceptible to lightning counters or set piece threats (especially from corners). With a solid defensive-minded player prowling in front of the back four while adding to quality in central midfield and goal, the club seems to have finally erected a spine in place.

For once, LFC seemed to have dipped into the transfer market to plug the gaps and done so suitably as opposed to filling round holes with square pegs which had come to become the highly berated trait of the transfer committee prior to Klopp's arrival.

Squad depth – the ability to affect games

Wayward or sometimes drab passing, absence of creativity, inability to break down deep-lying sides, lack of imposing themselves physically in the face of opponents who do and injuries to key players have long bogged down the Reds. Worse still was Klopp watching on from the sidelines, often tied down by the lack of quality players available on the bench whom he could call upon to change the game.

Rotation was not much of an option either – especially of the front three of Mane, Salah, Firmino – despite a grueling schedule involving Champions League games.

The departure of Philippe Coutinho and the long-term injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain further exacerbated problems in midfield for Liverpool.

The arrivals of Keita and Fabinho - alongside the trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Gini Wjnaldum being available - is as massive a boost for Klopp in midfield as is Shaqiri in attack.

Liverpool will have a solid first-team with further ability to call on the services of players - who are not mediocre or academy youngsters filling up bench slots - but starters in their own right who can impact games when called upon. For Klopp, it is a good problem to have the luxury of choice, as opposed to the team often picking itself earlier.

A united stand

There is no scope for excuses anymore or complaints about owners not being ambitious enough/being a selling club/not buying first-choice targets. The ‘FSG Out’ banners and slogans can also take a back seat (or disappear, at least for the short-term).

In giving Klopp a free hand with respect to player suitability and choice, then acting upon it swiftly to procure the player without negotiating on shoestring budgets or overpaying for second or third targets, the club's ownership and sporting director Michael Edwards all seem to have aligned together as one.

This Liverpool has come a long way from leaks to the media about discord between coach and transfer committee, the manager not having enough of say in transfers, speculation of American owners not caring enough to invest in the club enough to let in challenge – in a super-inflated transfer market. This is a club putting on a united front – in terms of ambition, money and coach-board sync – and not as a show.

Trophy drought, and promises to keep

This is the biggest of all reasons – quenching the thirst arising from over a decade-long trophy drought is key for Klopp, players and the coaching staff.

The need to win something together and then build on further from there is critical as far as Liverpool are concerned. Klopp's charges have been in 3 finals since he took over - the League cup and the Europa league in 2016 and the Champions League final the past season – and lost all.

Back to back CL qualification and an unprecedented run to the CL finals somewhat masked the pain of another season gone by without silverware. With a new season come fresh hopes and the Reds have never looked so balanced on and off the pitch in the recent past.

When he took over at Liverpool in October 2015, Klopp said “If I sit here in four years, I am pretty confident we will have one title.” The upcoming season is his third full season in charge at Merseyside and he will complete 3 years in office this October. If there is such a thing as a perfect occasion to fulfill the promise, this is it.

The verdict

It takes two hands to clap; the management and owners have backed Klopp off the pitch to achieve the next level and now it is up to the coach and players to deliver the promises on the pitch.

Given the strength and potential in addition to what was already a good squad last season, the Reds must be in contention to win the Premier League title while also maintaining a Champions League run (until the quarters, at least) and having a tilt at the FA and League cups.

After all that has been done to bring in success, a good shot at the PL Holy Grail is imperative while putting on a decent show on multiple fronts.