Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are genuine title contenders this season

Vaibhav Khedkar
6.32K // 24 Jul 2018, 01:30 IST

Liverpool fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic this season. The arrival of Alisson Becker from Roma looks to have solved a long-standing problem, whereas signings such as Fabinho and Naby Keita have further enhanced the optimism amongst the Anfield faithful.

Here we look at 5 reasons why Liverpool could be major title contenders this season:While Manchester City absolutely ran away with the title last season (Look away United fans!), Liverpool seem to be building a solid squad of their own which the supporters would most certainly feel is good enough to go the distance in the league.

#1 A strong midfield

The departures of Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can to Barcelona and Juventus respectively left Liverpool desperately short of options in the middle of the park. The expected unavailability of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the entire season due to an injury further complicated matters.

But Jurgen Klopp has done a commendable job in that regard, signing Fabinho and Naby Keita from Monaco and RB Leipzig respectively. Both of them are expected to be starters, having impressed in pre-season, and would add much-needed bite and energy to the Liverpool midfield.

Majority of City's success was due to the fact that their midfielders were at the top of their game. While Fernandinho did the destroyer's job perfectly, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were two of the best midfielders in the league, providing the ammunition to Sane, Sterling and Aguero.

While Liverpool's midfielders have the talent, it would be hard to replicate what City's midfielders did last season. With that being said, they certainly have the talent to do it, and Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield faithful would be hoping they can produce their best form and lead Liverpool to the Premier League title.

