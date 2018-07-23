Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool need Alisson Becker

Aswin Rakesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 355 // 23 Jul 2018, 04:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Alisson

Following Liverpool's signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, we take a look at what the Merseyside team has been facing since the Champions League victory in 2005.

Every football fan would surely remember Jerzy Dudek's penalty save in the 2005 UEFA Champions League Final against a star-studded A.C Milan team. A lot has changed after that season for Liverpool. Jerzy Dudek was replaced by the then 22-year-old Pepe Reina.

This signing relegated Dudek to the bench in the 2005-06 season for Liverpool. Pepe Reina proved to be a good signing for Liverpool as he marked his name in the history books for the fewest goals conceded by a goalkeeper in his first 50 matches.

The Spaniard occupied the first team place for Liverpool until 2013 when he was replaced by the Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet who was roped in from Sunderland. Mignolet was hailed as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League at the time he signed for Liverpool. He proved to be a pretty good signing for Liverpool with his ability to save penalties. However, after making 50 appearances, he was benched for Brad Jones.

These signings were marked by Liverpool's trophy drought after the Champions League win in 2005. The Merseyside club continued it's drop in form and lacked quality in the field when they needed it the most. It is not unknown to any football fan, how the Premier League trophy was snatched away from them in 2013. This period was followed by a string of unsuccessful signings such as Mario Balotelli, Rickie Lambert, Iago Aspas and Lazar Markovic.

Liverpool struggled to get into the top four of the Premier League and was followed by Group stage exit in Europe. This led to the sacking of Brendan Rodgers and the appointment of Jurgen Klopp. Despite an instant improvement in the performance of the team, Liverpool failed to find a quality goalkeeper.

This was followed by the signing of Loris Karius from Mainz. However, he couldn't earn his first-team place until the 2017-18 season when he displayed satisfying performances in the league followed by a forgettable Champions League final blunder. This opened the goalkeeper spot wide open for Liverpool.

With the signing of Alisson Becker from Roma for a record fee, Liverpool might have just found a solution to their goalkeeping problems. The Brazilian undoubtedly has immense potential and is currently the most promising goalkeeper in the world. There's surely a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but it is a part of the game.

With this signing, the Liverpool line up looks quite stable for the upcoming season with new signings Naby Keita, Fabinho and Shaqiri. Alisson made 46 saves in the 2017-18 Champions League and brings confidence to the team. His confident approach makes him more attractive compared to the previous keepers who have had trouble keeping their nerves.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp is able to bring silverware to Anfield, but he surely seems to be bringing about a lot of hope to all the Liverpool supporters around the globe.