Premier League 2018/19: 5 attackers who have started the campaign explosively

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.70K // 05 Sep 2018, 10:22 IST

Sadio Mane

Following a busy transfer window that involved a lot of fantastic deals and mouth-watering figures this summer, the English Premier League has resumed and about 4 games have been played by every club in the English top flight already.

It is just the beginning of the campaign, yet many attackers have set the division ablaze with their with their explosive performances - tearing opposition defences apart, scoring spectacular goals and recording astonishing moments.

As a matter of fact, the Premier League promises to be an exciting one this term with these incredible players hitting their top form early and producing interesting displays. Therefore, lets quickly take a look at 5 fantastic attackers who have begun the campaign on a brilliant note this term:

#5 Richarlison

The winger has surprised everyone with his instant impacts at Everton this term

Brazilian winger, Richarlison tasted Premier League football last season, leaving his native club, Fluminense to join Watford during the summer of 2017. After impressing in his debut campaign, the attacker earned a big move to join fellow English side, Everton this summer.

At the Goodison Park, Richarlison has shocked football fans and pundits alike, with his blistering performances in the English top flight. It took him just 17 minutes to open his account for the new season, scoring a beautiful goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening fixture.

He has gone further to raise his tally to 3 goals in 3 appearances - making him one of the most prolific scorers in the division so far. With such an impressive start, only time will tell how many goals the Brazilian will score during the campaign.

