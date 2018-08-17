Premier League 2018-19: Five youngsters to keep an eye on this season

Munish Keswani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.19K // 17 Aug 2018, 14:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Premier League season has already begun. Teams are finalized after the transfer window. Some have eyes upon the title while others just want to stay in this mighty competition for one more year. Premier league is known for the drama of tight competition which it offers to its fans. In a league where Leicester city can stun everybody by winning a league out of nowhere, the big names are expected to do more with whatever talent they have got in their squad.

Every team has got young lads which they have either purchased or nourished them in their youth academy. Here are 5 young lads to look out for in this year's premier league.

#5 Marcus Rashford

Rashford is United's new number 10 this season. Though the 19-year-old hasn't been guaranteed a place in the starting XI, he has a treasure of talent to display even from the bench. Rashford is known for his pacey dribbling and occasional set pieces. The Englishmen was awarded a chance to be part of the World Cup as a result of his successful performances last season. Marcus Rashford can surely act as a rest for first-team players like Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata in Champions league, Community shield and, FA Cup and even have the ability to make his place in the starting XI.

Rashford appeared 35 times in last season's premier league in which he scored 7 goals and provide 5 assists.

